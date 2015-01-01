पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरलाल मर्डर मामला:रिमांड पर पूछताछ में दिलप्रीत बाबा बोला- गुरलाल मर्डर में उसका कोई हाथ नहीं

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस को दिलप्रीत बाबा की बात पर यकीन नहीं है और उससे लगातार इस संबंध में पूछताछ की जा रही है। 
  • दिलप्रीत चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के पास 9 नवंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर है और तब तक उससे इस संबंध में पूछताछ की जाएगी

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में हुए गुरलाल बराड़ मर्डर केस में प्रॉडक्शन वारंट पर लाए अपराधी दिलप्रीत बाबा से थाना पुलिस ने पूछताछ की। पहले दिन दिलप्रीत इस बात पर अड़ा रहा कि उसका इस हत्याकांड में कोई रोल नहीं है। हालांकि पुलिस को उसकी बात पर यकीन नहीं है और उससे लगातार इस संबंध में पूछताछ की जा रही है।

चूंकी पुलिस की जांच में पहले सामने आया था कि दिलप्रीत बाबा ने लक्की द्वारा कत्ल के लिए अरेंज करवाए गए शूटर्स को हथियार दिलप्रीत ने ही मुहैया करवाए थे। अभी दिलप्रीत चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के पास 9 नवंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर है और तब तक उससे इस संबंध में पूछताछ की जाएगी।

वहीं रोपड़ पुलिस ने अपने एक केस में आनंदपुर साहिब के नीरज गुन्नू को गिरफ्तार किया है और चंडीगढ़ के गुरलाल मर्डर केस में भी पुलिस को एक नीरज की तलाश है। शुक्रवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में पंजाब पुलिस ने बोला था कि वह नीरज से गुरलाल मर्डर के संबंध में पूछताछ करेगें। यदि वह वही शूटर है तो इसकी जानकारी चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के साथ शेयर की जाएगी।

क्या हुआ था

इससे पहले इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया फेज एक में पार्टी अटैंड करने के लिए गुरलाल बराड़ की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। गुरलाल अपने जानकारों का कार में बैठकर इंतजार कर रहा था जब बाइक सवार शूटर आए और गोलियां चलाकर फरार हो गए। इस संबंध में पुलिस वारदात में इस्तेमाल बाइक को मुहैया करवाने के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

