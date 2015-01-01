पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:सैर करते आईएएस और चंडीगढ़ पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर में विवाद, डीडीआर दर्ज

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
सुखना लेक पर सैर करते हुए पंजाब के आईएएस और यूटी पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर के बीच विवाद हो गया। इसके बाद थाना पुलिस को मौके पर बुलाया गया। दोनों की शिकायत के आधार पर सेक्टर-3 थाना पुलिस ने डीडीआर दर्ज कर ली है।

मामला सोमवार का है, जब यूटी पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर श्री प्रकाश लेक पर सैर कर रहे थे। वहीं पंजाब में तैनात एडिशनल सेक्रेटरी होम, आईएएस केशव हनगोनिया भी सुखना लेक पर सैर करने आए हुए थे। इस दौरान किसी बात को लेकर दोनों में बवाल हो गया, जिसके बाद सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो दोनों पक्षों द्वारा पुलिस को लिखित में शिकायत दी गई।

शिकायत में आईएएस ऑफिसर ने लिखा कि वह लेक पर सैर कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक शख्स आया, जिसने उनके साथ विवाद करना शुरू कर दिया। जब उन्होंने बताया कि वह आईएएस ऑफिसर है तो उस शख्स ने बताया कि वह यूटी पुलिस में इंस्पेक्टर है। वहीं, इंस्पेक्टर की तरफ से दी शिकायत के मुताबिक वह लेक पर सैर कर रहा थ।

उन्होंने किसी को लेक पर थूकते हुए देखा तो उन्हें ऐसा करने से रोका। कहा कि ऐसा मत करो। इसके बाद दोनों में विवाद हो गया। इस मामले में आईएएस की तरफ से पंजाब राजभवन में भी मामले को संज्ञान में लाया गया है।

अब देखना होगा कि इसमें उच्च अधिकारी क्या कार्रवाई करते हैं? वहीं इस मामले के संबंध में एक डिटेल रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है, जिसके आधार पर अगला एक्शन लिया जाएगा।

