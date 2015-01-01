पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Diwali Night In Chandigarh, Religious Places Decorated With Colorful Lights, Hundreds Of Devotees Arrived

खुशी का प्रतीक:चंडीगढ़ में दीवाली की रात धार्मिक स्थानों को रंगीन लाइटों से सजाया, पहुंचे सैंकड़ों श्रद्धालु

चंडीगढ़
सेक्टर-19 के गुरुद्वारा में रोशनी करते श्रद्धालु। काफी संख्या में लोग पहुंचे। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • शहर के गुरूद्वारों में आज बंदी छोड़ दिवस मनाया गया और दीप जलाए गए

शहर में दीवाली के मौके रात को धार्मिक स्थलों पर श्रद्धालुओं का आना-जाना लगा रहा। खुशी के प्रतीक इस त्यौहार को लेकर लोगों ने गुरू घरों में पहुंच कर दीपमाला की और दीप जलाए। शहर के गुरू घरों में दीवाली के दिन बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया। आज ही के दिन सिखों के गुरू हर गोविंद जी ने ग्वालियर के किले से मुगलों की कैद से 52 राजाओं को मुक्त करवाया था। उसके बाद दीपमाला की गई थी।

शहर के गुरुद्वारों को रोशनी से सजाया गया
शहर के गुरुद्वारों को रोशनी से सजाया गया

शहर के सेक्टर-19 के गुरुद्वारें में सुबह से धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया और लोगों को रागी जत्थों की ओर से गुरू जश का बखान किया गया। गुरू घर के प्रबंधकों की ओर से कहा गया कि प्रत्येक साल दीवाली का पर्व मनाया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क लगाकर आने के लिए कहा गया था।

मोहाली के गुरुद्वारा अंब साहिब को रंगीन लाइटों से सजाया गया था। श्रद्धालुओं की ओर से खुशी जताते हुए मोमबत्तियों को जलाया गया। गुरुद्वारों में दीवाली का पर्व बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन सिखों के गुरू हर गोविंद जी ने ग्वालियर के किले में कैद 52 राजाओं को मुक्त करवाया गया था।

इतिहास के मुताबिक मुगल बादशाह जहाँगीर ने गुरु हर गोबिंद साहिब को ग्वालियर के किले में बंदी बनाया हुआ था। उन्हें लगभग दो साल तक कैद में रखा। गुरू हरगोविंद को कैद किए जाने के बाद से जहांगीर को सपने में किसी फकीर से गुरू जी को आजाद करने का हुक्म मिलने लगा। जहांगीर मानसिक रूप से परेशान रहने लगा। इसी दौरान मुगल बादशाह के किसी करीबी फकीर ने उसे मशविरा दिया कि वह गुरू हरगोविंद साहब को तत्काल रिहा कर दे। लेकिन गुरू अड़ गए कि उनके साथ 52 राजाओं को भी रिहा किया जाए। लिहाजा उनके साथ 52 कैदियों को भी छोड़ दिया गया। इसके लिए गुरू जी के लिए एक विशेष चोला बनवाया गया जिसमें 52 डोरियां लगाई गई। इन डोरियों को राजाओं ने पकड़ लिया और गुरू जी के साथ किले से बाहर आकर आजाद हो गए।

