पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस की जांच:कार में जिंदा जल मरे शख्स की पहचान के लिए डीएनए टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल भेजे

चंडीगढ़34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछली रात शहर में दो कारों में टक्कर होने के बाद एक कार में लगी आग में एक युवक जल गया था। फाइल फोटो
  • पिछली रात दो कारों में टक्कर के बाद होने के बाद एक कार में लगी थी आग

पिछली रात शहर में एक सड़क हादसे में दो कारों में टक्कर हुई थी। उसके बाद एक कार में आग लगने से एक युवक की उसमें जलकर मौत हो गई थी। अब कार में जलकर मरे युवक की पहचान के लिए पुलिस शव का डीएनए टेस्ट करा रही है। ताकि यह पूरी तरफ से कंफर्म हो सके कि हादसे में मारा गया आकाशदीप ही था। इस बारे में आज पुलिस की ओर से डीएनए करवाया गया। अब आकाशदीप के किसी परिजन से सैंपल लेकर डीएनए का मिलान किया जाएगा।

हादसा शुक्रवार तड़के पौने चार बजे हुआ। आकाशदीप, विशाल और दिलीप सेक्टर-22 से जीरकपुर जा रहे थे। वहीं, रजनीश होंडा सिटी कार से आ रहा था। जब कार चालक सेक्टर-28/29 डिवाइडिंग रोड से लाइट पॉइंट पर पहुंचा तो दूसरा कार चालक ट्रिब्यून चौक से लाइट पहुंचा। यहां दोनों कारों में टक्कर हो गई।

गुरदासपुर से जन्मदिन मनाने आए थे
विशाल चंडीगढ़ में रहता है और कैब चलाता है। दिलीप और आकाशदीप गुरदासपुर से चंडीगढ़ विशाल का जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए आए थे। पार्टी के बाद ये जीरकपुर के होटल जा रहे थे, लेकिन रास्ते में हादसा हो गया। कार में सीएनजी किट लगी थी, लेकिन उसका सिलेंडर नहीं फटा था। इंजन तक सिलेंडर से जाने वाली पाइप लीक हुई होगी। कार में टक्कर के बाद तारों में सर्किट हुआ होगा और लीक गैस ने आग पकड़ ली होगी।

आकाशदीप को बचाने की कोशिश की
सेक्टर-32 हॉस्पिटल में दाखिल दिलीप ने बताया कि मैं और विशाल आगे बैठे थे और आकाशदीप पीछे। जब कार लाइट पॉइंट पर पहुंची तो दूसरी कार ने टक्कर मार दी। इसके बाद ब्लास्ट हुआ और कार में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद कार लॉक हो गई। अंदर आग फैल रही थी। मैंने सिर मारकर शीशा तोड़ा। मैं बाहर निकला और फिर विशाल को बाहर निकाला। मैंने आकाश को बाहर निकालने की कोशिश की, लेकिन मैं निकाल नहीं पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंPSLV-C49 रॉकेट से रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट की सफल लॉन्चिंग, 9 विदेशी उपग्रह भी भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें