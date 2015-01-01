पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई कर्मचारियों का विरोध:डोर टू डोर गारबेज उठाने वाली गाड़ियां रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में लगाई जाएंगी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

नगर निगम चंडीगढ़ की सेनिटेशन कमेटी ने फैसला लिया कि शहर में डोर टू डोर गारबेज सेग्रिगेशन करके उठाने वाले व्हीकल को रेजिडेंशियल एरिया में लगाया जा रहा है। इन व्हीकल के साथ तैनात किए जाने वाले प्राइवेट गारबेज कलेक्टर को अपनी रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने के लिए डॉक्यूमेंट चेक करवाने को कहा गया।

पहले से डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्शन का काम करने वाले प्राइवेट कलेक्टर को निगम की शर्तों अनुसार लगाया जाना है। इन शर्तों में गारबेज कलेक्टर की प्रॉपर सहमित होगी। निगम की सेनिटेशन कमेटी के चेयरमैन राजेश कुमार कालिया की अध्यक्षता में मीटिंग हुई। इसे कमेटी मैंबर आशा जसवाल, हीरा नेगी, गुरप्रीत सिंह ढिल्लों, रविंद्र कौर गुजराल, एमओएच डॉक्टर अमृत पाल सिंह वडिंग और सभी चीफ सेनिटेरी इंस्पेक्टर्स ने अटेंड किया।

मीटिंग में चीफ सेनिटरी इंस्पेक्टर को कहा गया कि सभी डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्शन करने वाले प्राइवेट कलेक्टर की रजिस्ट्रेशन सुनिश्चित करें। उन्हें निगम की ओर से डोर टू डोर गारबेज सेग्रिगेशन करने उठाने वाली गाड़ियोंपर तैनात किया जाएगा। उनकी शर्तें को निगम द्वारा कंसीडर किया गया है।

इसमें एक हाउस में घरों अनुसार गारबेज कलेक्शन के चार्जेज लिए जाने, सेग्रिगेशन करके निकलने वाले सूखे कूड़े को शेयर अनुसार बांटा जाए। जिसके पास अभी जितने घर हैं उसी हिसाब से पेमेंट दी जाएगी और सूखा कूड़ा भी उसी हिसाब से दिया जाएगा।

कालिया ने कहा कि गारबेज कलेक्टर की ओर से निगम के खिलाफ धरना दिया हुआ है। वह धरना स्थल पर गए थे। वहां पर लोगों की मांगों को सुना और उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि उनके साथ धोखा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। उनकी मांगों को निगम द्वारा हल करवाया जाएगा।

गारबेज कलेक्शन सोसायटी ने सेक्टर-17 में दिया धरना...

डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्शन सोसायटी की ओर से मांगों को लेकर शुक्रवार को सेक्टर 17 में धरना दिया। इसमें कहा गया कि वे किसी भी सूरत में एमसी की गाड़ियों पर काम करने को तैयार नहीं हैं। जिस तरह से पहले काम चल रहा है वैसे ही कूड़े को सेग्रिगेशन करके उठाते रहेंगे। इससे एक बार फिर लगने लगा है कि डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्टर्स निगम की गाड़ियोंपर चलने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

धरने के बाद डाेर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्शन सोसायटी के चेयरमैन ओमप्रकाश सैनी के नेतृत्व में एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल मेयर राजबाला मलिक से मिला और मांग पत्र सौंपा। इसमें मांग की गई कि जिस प्रकार से काम करते आएं हैं उसी प्रकार से करने दिया जाए। अपने काम का प्रति माह घरों से पैसा इकट्‌ठा करते हैं वैसे ही करने दिया जाए।

सेग्रिगेशन किए गारबेज से जो भी सूखा कूड़ा निकलता है उसे बेचने का अधिकार उन्हें ही दिया जाए। निगम की गाडियां जहा पर पहले डस्टबिन रखे गए थे, वहीं पर खड़ी हों, अपने रेहड़ी से गाड़ी में कूड़ा सेग्रिगेशन करके डालने को तैयार हैं।

