नई नियुक्ति:डॉ.सतिंदर कौर होंगी चंडीगढ़ चाइल्ड वेलफेयर कमेटी की नई चेयरपर्सन; अगले हफ्ते करेंगी ड्यूटी जॉइन

चंडीगढ़35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. सतिंदर कौर ने कहा- बच्चे तेजी से अपराध की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं और ऐसे में इस कुर्रीति के खिलाफ कड़े कदम उठाने की जरूरत है।इसके लिए जल्द प्लानिंग करेंगी।
  • अभी तक सतिंदर कौर जुवेलाइन जस्टिस (जेजे) बोर्ड की सदस्य रही हैं

डॉ.सतिंदर कौर अब चंडीगढ़ चाइल्ड वेलफेयर कमेटी (सीडब्ल्यूसी) की नई चेयरपर्सन होंगी। सोमवार को उन्होंने इस पद का कार्यभार संभाला है। लेकिन चंडीगढ़ के मलोया स्थित स्नेहालय कार्यालय में कोरोना मरीज आने के कारण वह जॉइन नहीं कर सकी हैं। अगले हफ्ते वह दफ्तर जॉइन करेंगी।अभी तक सतिंदर कौर ज्वेलाइन जस्टिस (जेजे) बोर्ड की सदस्य रही हैं।

चेयरपर्सन का पद संभालकर वे बेहद खुश और उत्साहित हैं। चूंकी महिला और बाल विकास के लिए काम कर रहीं ट्राईसिटी की अलग-अलग एनजीओ के साथ सतिंदर जुड़ी हैं, इसलिए निश्चित तौर पर सभी समस्याओं को भी बखूबी जानती और समझती हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वह अपनी जिम्मेदारी को अच्छे से निभाएंगी ताकि शहर में बच्चों के लिए अच्छे इंतजाम हों। बोलीं,बच्चे तेजी से अपराध की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं और ऐसे में इस कुर्रीति के खिलाफ कड़े कदम उठाने की जरूरत है।इसके लिए जल्द प्लानिंग करेंगी।

