हाउसिंग बोर्ड की तैयारी:352 मकानों के लिए निकाला ड्रॉ, अब 17 से अलॉटियों को दिया जाएगा पजेशन

चंडीगढ़44 मिनट पहले
  • सेक्टर-52-56 में शेल्टरों में रहने वाले लोगों को किराए पर मिले पक्के मकान

सेक्टर-52 और 56 में बने प्रीफैब शेल्टरों में रहने वाले लोगों को मलोया में पक्के मकान किराए पर दिए जा रहे हैं। हाउसिंग बोर्ड की तरफ से मंगलवार को 352 मकानों के लिए ड्राॅ निकाला गया। इसका लाइव टेलीकास्ट भी किया ताकि कोरोना के चलते सीएचबी के ऑफिस में भीड़ न हो।

कुल 11 एप्लीकेंट्स ऐसे थे जिन्होंने डिसेबिलिटी सर्टिफिकेट जमा करवाया था और इसके चलते इन लोगों को ग्राउंड फ्लोर में मकान अलाॅट किए गए हैं। जिन लोगों के नाम इस ड्राॅ में आए हैं,उनको अब 12 नवंबर से सीएचबी ऑफिस में अलाॅटमेंट लेटर और पजेशन स्लिप सौंपी जाएगी। पति और पत्नी दोनों को सीएचबी ऑफिस बुलाया गया है। उनके सिग्नेचर पजेशन स्लिप पर करवाए जाएंगे।

जो 4000 रुपए पहले जमा करवाए थे उसकी ऑरिजनल स्लिप, आधार कार्ड साथ लाना होगा। फिजिकल पजेशन 17 नवंबर से अलाॅटियों को दिया जाएगा। पानी और बिजली के कनेक्शन फिजिकल पजेशन मिलने के तीन दिनों के अंदर मिल जाएंगे।

आखिरी मौका, 12 तक जमा करवाएं दस्तावेज...

कुछ और लोग जो यहां मकानों के लिए अप्लाई करना चाहते हैं उनके लिए भी आखिरी मौका दिया जा रहा है और 12 नवंबर दोपहर 2 बजे से मिनी कैंप में पहुंचकर आवेदन फाॅर्म नो ड्यूज सर्टिफिकेट के साथ जमा करवा सकते हैं।

