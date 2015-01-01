पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:नशे में धुत इनोवा ड्राइवर ने हॉस्पिटल के बाहर खंभे को मारी टक्कर, हुआ गिरफ्तार

मनीमाजरा3 घंटे पहले
खंभे के साथ टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हुई इनोवा गाड़ी।
  • घटना के दौरान मौके पर कई फड़ी वाले खंभे के नजदीक बैठे हुए थे, जान का नुकसान नहीं
  • गाड़ी से नियंत्रण खोने पर देर रात मनीमाजरा सरकारी अस्पताल के बाहर हुआ हादसा

मंगलवार देर रात नशे में धुत एक इनोवा ड्राइवर ने मनीमाजरा सरकारी अस्पताल के बाहर खंभेे को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी की इनोवा गाड़ी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों का कहना है कि ड्राइवर काफी नशे में था। उससे इनोवा गाड़ी मोड़ते समय मुड़ी नहीं और गाड़ी अस्पताल के बाहर लगे बिजली के पोल से टकरा गई।

इन दिनों दिवाली के चलते यहां काफी संख्या में फड़ी वाले अपनी फड़ियां लगाकर बैठे हुए हैं। जिस समय इनोवा कार असंतुलित होकर पोल से टकराई। उस समय यहां काफी संख्या में फड़ी वाले मौजूद थे। गनीमत रही की कोई भी इसकी चपेट में नहीं आया। पुलिस ने इनोवा चालक को काबू कर लिया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

