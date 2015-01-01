पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खिलाफत:रामगोपाल को एसपी प्रमोट करने के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचे डीएसपी जसविंदर और उदयपाल

चंडीगढ़9 घंटे पहले
  • कहा- जब तक याचिका पर फैसला नहीं आ जाता तब तक रामगोपाल को प्रमोट न किया जाए

यूटी पुलिस के डीएसपी रामगोपाल को अभी सुपरिटेंडेंट ऑफ पुलिस(एसपी) की पोस्ट पर प्रमोशन मिली भी नहीं कि उनकी खिलाफत शुरू हो गई। डीएसपी ट्रैफिक जसविंदर सिंह और डीएसपी सिक्योरिटी उदय पाल सिंह ने पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर की है जिसमें इन दोनों ने रामगोपाल को एसपी के तौर पर प्रमोट न किए जाने की मांग की है।

दरअसल, इन दोनों ने तीन साल पहले सेंट्रल एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ट्रिब्यूनल(कैट)में एक याचिका दायर की थी जिसमें रामगोपाल से पहले प्रमोशन दिए जाने की मांग की थी। लेकिन इनकी याचिका को फरवरी 2020 में कैट ने खारिज कर दिया था। वहीं, रामगोपाल ने भी खुद को एसपी बनाए जाने के लिए कैट में याचिका दी थी। लेकिन कैट ने उनकी याचिका को मंजूर करते हुए प्रशासन को उन्हें एसपी प्रमोट करने के आदेश दिए थे।

ये फैसला हाल ही में कैट ने सुनाया था। लेकिन अब डीएसपी जसविंदर और उदय पाल ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर कैट के फरवरी 2020 के आदेश उस आदेश को खारिज किए जाने की मांग की है जिसमें उन्हें प्रमोशन देने से इनकार कर दिया गया था। इन दोनों ने कहा कि कैट का वह फैसला गलत था इसलिए इन्हें प्रमोशन दी जानी चाहिए।

वहीं, इन दोनों ने ये भी कहा है कि जब उनकी मौजूदा याचिका पर कोई फैसला नहीं आ जाता, तब तक रामगोपाल को प्रमोट न किया जाए। डीएसपी जसविंदर और उदयपाल ने कैट में जो याचिका दायर की थी उसमें कहा था कि उन्होंने रामगोपाल से पहले यूटी पुलिस में जॉइन किया था।

उन्होंने 1989 में यूटी पुलिस में बतौर असिस्टेंट सब-इंस्पेक्टर (एएसआई) जॉइन किया था, जबकि रामगोपाल 1991 में एएसआई भर्ती हुए थे। जसविंदर सिंह और उदयपाल को सब-इंस्पेक्टर के तौर पर 1993 में प्रमोशन दे दी गई, जबकि रामगोपाल 1996 में सब-इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर प्रमोट हुए। इसके अलावा 1996 में सिंह और उदयपाल का नंबर सीनियर लिस्ट में 130 और 131वां था, जबकि रामगोपाल का 204 नंबर था।

याचिका में कहा गया था कि चंडीगढ़ पुलिस और यूटी प्रशासन ने स्पोर्ट्स को बढ़ावा देने के लिए रामगोपाल को आउट ऑफ टर्न प्रमोशन दे दी। जबकि जसविंदर सिंह और उदयपाल को 2009 में सीनियोरिटी के आधार पर इंस्पेक्टर के पद पर प्रमोट किया गया।

जनवरी 2016 में रामगोपाल को डीएसपी बना दिया और जुलाई 2016 में जसविंदर और उदयपाल को भी डीएसपी के पद पर प्रमोशन मिली लेकिन उन्हें ये प्रमोशन मेरिट और सीनियॉरिटी से मिली। याचिका में कहा गया कि दोनों ने मार्च 2017 में रामगोपाल से पहले सीनियॉरिटी दिए जाने की मांग की लेकिन डिपार्टमेंट ने उनकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं की। जिसके बाद वे कैट चले गए।

