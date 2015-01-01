पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि बिल विरोध:दिल्ली में किसानों की रैली के चलते CTU ने हरियाणा में सेवाएं रोकीं, 27 तक यात्री रहेंगे परेशान

चंडीगढ़15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीटीयू बसों में सफर करने वाले लोग 0172-2700006(आईएसबीटी-17),0172-2624403 और 0172-2624413(आईएसबीटी-43) पर संपर्क करके ही अपना सफर प्लान करें।
  • ये सर्विसेस तुरंत प्रभाव से 25 से 27 नवंबर तक सस्पेंड रहेंगी

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में पीएम मोदी के घर का घेराव करने दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों की रैली के चलते चंडीगढ़ ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट (CTU) ने हरियाणा एरिया में अपनी सर्विसेस को अस्थाई तौर पर सस्पेंड कर दी हैं। ये सर्विसेस तुरंत प्रभाव से 25 से 27 नवंबर तक सस्पेंड रहेंगी।

एक सरकारी प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक पंजाब और हिमाचल प्रदेश में भी सीटीयू के ऑप्रेशन पर असर पड़ेगा। इसलिए सीटीयू बसों में सफर करने वाले लोग 0172-2700006 (ISBT-17),0172-2624403 और 0172-2624413 (ISBT-43) पर संपर्क करके ही अपना सफर प्लान करें। बता दें कि तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान संगठनों की ओर से 26 नवंबर को ‘दिल्ली चलो’ का आह्वान किया है।

4 नेशनल हाईवे पर फोकस

किसान संगठनों के मुख्य फोकस में हरियाणा से दिल्ली जाने वाले 4 प्रमुख राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग रहेंगे। इनमें अम्बाला-दिल्ली, हिसार-दिल्ली, रेवाड़ी-दिल्ली, पलवल-दिल्ली हाईवे होंगे। अम्बाला के शंभू बॉर्डर, भिवानी के गांव मुढ़ाल चौक, करनाल में घरौंडा मंडी, बहादुरगढ़ में टिकरी बॉर्डर व सोनीपत में एजुकेशन सिटी राई में भी किसानों के एकत्रित होने की संभावना है। पंचकूला, अम्बाला, कैथल, जींद, फतेहाबाद व सिरसा में पंजाब से हरियाणा में प्रवेश करने वाले बॉर्डर पॉइंट्स पर यातायात डायवर्ट कर सकती है।इसलिए सीटीयू ने हरियाणा में बसें न भेजने का फैसला किया है।

इन जिलों में पूरी सख्ती रहेगी

अम्बाला: दोनों बॉर्डर 3 दिन सीलअम्बाला में जीटी रोड पर देवीनगर बॉर्डर व चडीगढ़ रोड पर सद्दोपुर बॉर्डर सीमेंटिड बैरियर लगाकर 25 से 27 नवंबर तक के लिए सील कर दिए हैं।

सोनीपत: दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चेकिंगसोनीपत में किसानों के राई एजुकेशन सिटी में इकट्‌ठा होने का पॉइंट तय है। जीटी रोड पर फोर्स बढ़ा दी है। हलदाना और कुंडली बॉर्डर पर नाकेबंदी कर चेंकिंग शुरू की।

जींद: पंजाब बाॅर्डर सील, 30 नाकेजींद से पंजाब जाने वाले सभी मार्ग सील कर दिए हैं। दातासिंहवाला बाॅर्डर पर थ्री लेयर बेरिकेडिंग कर धारा 144 लगा दी है। जिले में 30 जगह नाके लगाए हैं।

रोहतक: दिल्ली के रास्तों पर पुलिसराेहतक में 18 जगह नाकेबंदी है। दिल्ली जाने वाले रास्तों पर पुलिस फोर्स तैनात कर दी है। झज्जर में 19 जगह स्पेशल नाकेबंदी की है। धारा 144 लागू है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचेन्नई को 2015 की बाढ़ का सबक याद है, इसलिए तूफान आने से पहले ही 90% भर चुके बांध से पानी छोड़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें