  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  Due To Non fulfillment Of Demands, The Employees' Union Announced To Blow The Effigy From November 5 To 26

रोष की भावना:मांग पूरी नहीं होने के कारण कर्मचारी यूनियन में रोष 5 से 26 नवंबर तक पुतला फूंकने का एलान किया

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कोर्डिनेशन कमेटी ऑफ गवर्नमेंट एंड एमसी इम्पलाॅइज एंड वर्कर्स यूनियन की कोर कमेटी की मीटिंग प्रधान सतिंद्र सिंह की अध्यक्षता में सोमवार को सेक्टर-25 इलेक्ट्रिकल स्टोर पर हुई। इसमें चर्चा के बाद सभी मेंबर्स ने फैसला लिया कि चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के कर्मचारी विरोधी रवैये के खिलाफ सभी विभागों में 5 नवंबर से 23 नवंबर तक पुतला फूंककर प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे।

कोर्डिनेशन कमेटी के बैनर तले कर्मचारी यूनियन कर्मचारियों की मांगों को लेकर काफी समय से रोष प्रदर्शन करते आ रही है। बावजूद इसके चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन ने कर्मचारियों की मांगों को हल करने के लिए अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।

मीटिंग को संबोधन करते कोर्डिनेशन कमेटी के महासचिव राकेश कुमार ने कहा कि प्रशासन ठेकेदारों की ओर से किए जा रहे आउट सोर्स कर्मचारियों के आर्थिक शोषण को रोकने में पूरी तरह से फेल साबित हुआ है। ठेकेदार आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों की सैलरी में से गैरकानूनी तरीके से कटौती कर रहे हैं, तीन-तीन महीने तक सैलरी नहीं दी जा रही हैं।

ठेकेदार बदलने पर आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को भी बदलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाती है। नौकरी में बने रहने के लिए 15 से 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की जाती है। हैरानी की बात है कि यूटी के आला अधिकारियों ने ठेकेदारों के खिलाफ चल रही विजिलेंस जांच भी रोक दी है। ऐसा करके प्रशासन आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को सड़कों पर आने के लिए मजबूर कर रहा है।

प्रशासन आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों का डीसी रेट बढ़ाने के फैसले से पीछे हट गया है। समान काम समान वेतन सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को लागू नहीं किया जा रहा है। मृतक के आश्रितों को पंजाब पैटर्न पर नौकरी देने और स्मार्ट घड़ी का फैसला वापस लेने, विभागों में खाली पड़ी पोस्ट भरने, यूटी कर्मचारियों को डीए की किस्त रिलीज करने की मांग की गई। इसके अलावा बिजली और सीटीयू का निजीकरण करने पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई।

मीटिंग में ये रहे मौजूद...

मैंबर सतिंदर सिंह, राकेश कुमार के इलावा दलजीत सिंह, रजिंदर कुमार, अनिल कुमार, करम जीत सिंह ,चरणजीत सिंह, रघवीर सिंह,दविंदर सिंह,वीर सिंह, दविन्द्रर राना, हरी मोहन, शोटे लाल,बदाम सिंह,सुरिंदर सिंह, नरेश कुमार, हरप्रीत सिंह और मामराज शामिल थे।

