  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • Due To The Farmer Movement, The Raddh Jan Shatabdi Express Is Being Started From Today, The Number Of Trains Will Increase In The Coming Days

आवागमन सुगम होगा:किसान आंदोलन की वजह से रद‌ जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस आज से शुरू, आने वाले दिनों में ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ेगी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
किसान आंदोलन के खत्म करने के बाद अब ट्रेन चलेगी। -फाइल फोटो
  • चंडीगढ़-अंबाला रेलमार्ग से किसानों के हटने के बाद अब ट्रेनों के चलने का रास्ता साफ
  • आज ऊना-चंडीगढ़-नई दिल्ली जनशताब्दी शाम को चंडीगढ़ पहुंच रही

किसानों की ओर से कृषि बिलों के विरोध में पिछले दो महीने से चंडीगढ़-अंबाला रेलमार्ग के लालड़ू नाम के रेलवे स्टेशन पर धरना दिया जा रहा था। अब किसानों की मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से बातचीत होने के बाद किसानों ने धरना खत्म कर दिया है जिसके चलते अब ट्रेनों के चलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। इस मार्ग पर अब अगले कुछ दिनों में पहले की तरह ट्रेनें चलनी शुरू हो जाएगी। रेलवे की ओर से पंजाब की कुछ ट्रेन को अंबाला केंट स्टेशन से चलाया जा रहा था और पंजाब जाने वाली ट्रेनें भी अंबाला केंट तक ही आ रही थी।

सोमवार से एक ट्रेन शुरू हो रही

किसान आंदोलन के चलते चंडीगढ़ से रद्द चल रही ट्रेनें सोमवार से शुरू हो रही हैं। फिलहाल ऊना-चंडीगढ़- नई दिल्ली जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस को शुरू किया गया है। सोमवार को यह ट्रेन अंबाला से नई दिल्ली के बीच चलेगी। वापसी में शाम 7:15 पर चंडीगढ़ पहुंचेगी। और यहां से ऊना के लिए रवाना होगी। अभी शताब्दी व मुंबई की दो अन्य ट्रेनों को शुरू नहीं किया गया है। मंगलवार से और ट्रेन शुरू हो सकती है।

पिछले दो महीने से ट्रेनें रद्द थी

अक्टूबर से किसान आंदोलन के चलते चंडीगढ़ से सभी ट्रेनें बंद पड़ी हैं। शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस लॉकडाउन के समय से बंद पड़ी है। उत्तर रेलवे ने 15 अक्टूबर से इसे चलाने की तैयारी की थी, लेकिन किसान आंदोलन के चलते रद्द कर दिया गया था। उसके बाद से शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस ट्रैक पर नहीं आई है। किसान जत्थेबंदियों की ओर से पंजाब में सभी रेल गाड़ियां चलाने को लेकर दी गई सहमति के बाद चंडीगढ़ व पंजाब में ट्रेनें चलनी शुरू हो रही हैं।

