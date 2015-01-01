पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Due To The Strict Attitude Of The Administration, This Year A Patient Who Suffered Eye Injuries From Firecrackers Reached PGI In Diwali, 6 Patients Came From Other States

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आंखों में पटाखों की किरकिरी:प्रशासन के सख्त रवैये के कारण इस साल दीवाली में पटाखों से आंखों में चोट लगने वाला एक मरीज पीजीआई पहुंचा, 6 मरीज अन्य राज्यों से आए

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीवाली के मौके पटाखों से आंखों में चोट लगने के 7 मामले पीजीआई में आए। डेमो फोटो
  • पिछले साल पटाखों से जलने और आंखें में पटाखों से चोट लगने के कारण 173 मामले विभिन्न अस्पतालों में आए थे

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से शहर में पटाखों पर पाबंदी लगाने के कारण इस बार पटाखों से घायल होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या नगण्य है। रविवार शाम तक पीजीआई में केवल 7 मरीज आंखों में पटाखों से चोट लगने के कारण पहुंचे है। पिछले साल 56 के करीब मामले आंखों में पटाखों से चोट लगने के कारण आए थे।

पीजीआई में दीवाली वाली रात और रविवार सुबह करीब 7 लोग आंखों में पटाखे की चिंगारी लगने से घायल होने के कारण पहुंचे। इसमें हिमाचल के दो, हरियाणा के अंबाला से एक, पंजाब के फाजिल्का, मानसा और लुधियाना से एक-एक मरीज और चंडीगढ़ का एक मरीज अभी तक अस्पताल में पहुंचे है। इन मरीजों की आंखों में पटाखे चलने से बारूद सहित अन्य चीजें घुसी है।

पीजीआई आए मरीजों का आई स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टरों ने जांच करने के बाद इनके कोविड टेस्ट करवाए गए है। दो मरीजों की आंखों की सर्जरी की जानी है। पीजीआई डॉक्टरों के अनुसार इन मरीजों की आंखों का इलाज किया जा रहा है।

पीजीआई के डायरेक्टर प्रो. जगत राम के अनुसार रविवार सुबह तक 7 मरीज आंखों में पटाखों से चोट लगने के कारण पहुंचे है। जिनका इलाज किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाक हाई कमीशन का अफसर तलब; भारत बोला- त्योहार पर बेगुनाह नागरिकों को जानबूझकर निशाना बनाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें