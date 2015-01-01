पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • During The Chhath Puja In Chandigarh, Preparations Will Be Completed On The Lake Of The City, Sector 42 With 38 Cameras.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्था का पर्व:चंडीगढ़ में छठ पूजा के दौरान 38 कैमरों से रखी जाएगी नजर, सेक्टर-42 के लेक पर तैयारियां पूरी

चंडीगढ़33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आज सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर छठ पूजा करने वाले आकर डूबते सूर्य की पूजा करेंगे। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • आज शाम को लेक पर छठ व्रतधारी डूबते सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य देकर करेंगे पूजा
  • पूर्वांचल में छठ पूजा को लेकर लोगों में गहरी आस्था और पवित्रता का पर्व

चंडीगढ़ में आज आस्था व पवित्रता का पर्व छठ पूजा मनाने को लेकर सेक्टर-42 के लेक पर पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। आज लेक पर आने वाले लोगों की सुरक्षा को लेकर प्रशासन की ओर से 38 सीसीटीवी कैमरों को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लगाया गया है। पुलिस की ओर से भी पुख्ता प्रबंध किए गए है।

लेक पर पूजा करने आने वाले लोगों के लिए स्थान बनाए गए
लेक पर पूजा करने आने वाले लोगों के लिए स्थान बनाए गए

प्रशासन ने दी पूजा करने की इजाजत

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच शहर के प्रशासक के एडवाइजर मनोज परीदा की ओर से पूर्वांचल संस्था के लोगों की ओर से पूजा करने की मांग को लेकर इजाजत दी गई थी। एडवाइजर की ओर से इस पर्व को लेकर संस्थाओं को कहा गया था कि पूजा के दौरान कोविड-19 के दिशा निर्देशों को पूरी तरह से मानना होगा और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर ध्यान देना होगा।

लेक किनारे साफ-सफाई का काम पूरा

सेक्टर-42 की लेक पर आज सुबह पानी भर दिया गया है और जहां पर छठ व्रतधारी घाट पर पानी में खड़े होकर डूबते सूर्य की आराधना करेंगे वहां पर साफ सफाई कर दी गई है। इस बार पूजा के दौरान ज्यादा संख्या में लोगों को एक स्थान पर खड़े होने से रोका जाएगा। पिछले सालों में इसी लेक पर हजारों की संख्या में लोग खड़े हो जाते थे। प्रशासन की ओर से लेक पर लाइट का प्रबंध किया गया है और सैकडों बड़े बल्ब लगाए गए है।

लेक के पास प्रशासन की ओर से 38 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए है
लेक के पास प्रशासन की ओर से 38 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए है

शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना की जाएगी

शनिवार सुबह उगते सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना करने के लिए सुबह ही छठ व्रतधारी लेक पर पहुंचेंगे। इसी को लेकर रोशनी का पुख्ता व्यवस्था की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें