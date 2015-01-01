पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Chandigarh
  • During The India Travel Mart, The People Of Chandigarh Are Preparing The Plan According To Their Budget, Despite The Corona, The Enthusiasm In The People

टूरिज्म विभाग:इंडिया ट्रेवल मार्ट के दौरान चंडीगढ़ के लोग अपने बजट के अनुसार तैयार कर रहे प्लान, कोरोना के बावजूद लोगों में उत्साह

चंडीगढ़7 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ हिमाचल भवन में तीन राज्यों के टूरिज्म विभाग बता रहे अपने यहां की खूबियां।
  • पंजाब, गुजरात और जम्मू-कश्मीर के टूरिज्म विभाग की ओर से लोगों को जानकारियों दी जा रही
  • कश्मीर टूरिज्म विभाग बता रहा विश्व का सबसे पुराना गोल्फ कोर्स के बारे में

सेक्टर-28 स्थित हिमाचल भवन में चल रहे तीन दिवसीय इंडिया ट्रेवल मार्ट के दूसरे दिन ट्राईसिटी के लिए लोग बजट अनुसार हॉलीडे प्लान करते दिखे। यहां पर पंजाब, गुजरात और जम्मू-कश्मीर के टूरिज्म विभाग की ओर से यहां के लोगों को जानकारियों दी जा रही है। कई ट्रेवल एजेंसियां डोमेस्टिक सर्कल में माउंटेन ट्रेकिंग, डेजर्ट सफारी, जंगल एडवेंचर, बीच हॉलीडे से लेकर नॉर्थ ईस्ट के विकल्प प्रदान कर रही है। दूसरी ओर कई स्टेट टूरिज्म बोर्ड भी अपने प्रदेश की पर्यटन के प्लान ट्राईसिटी वासियों को दे रहे हैं।

जम्मू में डल झील व मछली पकड़ने का आनंद

जम्मू-कश्मीर टूरिज्म डिपार्टमेंट की कटड़ा स्थित सहायक निदेशिका अंबिका बाली ने बताया कि अपर नॉर्थ इंडियंस के लिए बेहतर हाईवे और रेलवे की सुविधा के चलते एक ‘एक्सटेंडेड वीकएंड’ स्थल बनता जा रहा है। कोविड से उभरने के बाद प्रदेश में काफी संख्या पर्यटक जा रहे हैं।

बाली ने बताया कि प्रदेश में डल नौका विहार के अलावा ट्रेकिंग, हैरिटेज टूरिज्म, धार्मिक टूरिज्म, एंगलिंग (मछली पकड़ना), सर्दियों में अप्रवासी पंछियों के आगमन के चलते बर्ड वाचिंग आदि कारणों से लोगों की पसंद बनता जा रहा है ।

कश्मीर में विश्व का सबसे पुराना गोल्फ कोर्स

कश्मीर टूरिज्म में श्रीनगर स्थित सचिव नूजहत गुल ने बताया कि स्टेट में गोल्फ टूरिज्म को लेकर पर्यटक काफी उत्साहित है। उन्होंनें बताया कि इंग्लैंड के बाद विश्व का सबसे पुराना गोल्फ कोर्स श्रीनगर स्थित रायल स्प्रिंग्स गोल्फ कोर्स है जो कि अंग्रेजों का पसंदीदा टाईम पास था। अब विभाग ने श्रीनगर के अलावा गुलमर्ग, पहलगाम, जम्मू और पटनी टाॅप में गोल्फ का बढ़ावा देकर विशेष पैकेज तैयार किये हैं।

गुजरात की टेंट सिटी में रहने का आनंद अलग

गुजरात टूरिज्म के सहायक निदेशक संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि सर्दियों में गुजरात घूमने के लिए सबसे अनुकूल हैं। उन्होंने वार्षिक आयोजन ‘रण उत्सव’ पर जोर देते हुये बताया कि चार माह के लिये स्थापित अस्थाई ‘टेंट सिटी’ में बसाए जाने वाले शहर का अनुभव अनोखा है। उन्होंने बताया कि हर वर्ष जनवरी में आयोजित होने वाले उत्तरायन के दौरान इंटरनेशनल काइट फेस्टिवल में देश विदेश के पतंगबाज जुटते हैं। धार्मिक दृष्टिकोण से यहां न केवल हिन्दुओं के धाम है बल्कि जैन, मुस्लिमों और पारसियों के भी कई असंख्य धाम हैं। वन्य पर्यटन के मामले में गुजरात हमेशा से धनी रहा जिसमें एशियन लॉयन की प्रजाति यहां गिर के जंगलों में स्पष्ट दिखाई देती है।

पंजाब टूरिज्म ग्रामीण पर्यटन को बढ़ावा दे रहा

पंजाब टूरिज्म में सीनियर मार्केटिंग मैनेजर अल्का कपूर ने बताया कि उनका विभाग का रुख ग्रामीण पर्यटन को बहुत बढ़ावा दे रहा है जिसके अंतर्गत एशियन डवलपमेंट बैंक की मदद से कुछ सैल्फ हैल्प ग्रुप्स को जोड़ कर फुलकारी व अन्य लुप्त हो रही ग्रामीण रंगत में जान फूंकने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। उन्होंनें बताया कि प्रदेश में पटियाला, अमृतसर, मोहाली, होशियारपुर, गुरदासपुर और भटिंडा में फार्म टूरिज्म को बढावा देने की दिशा में काम किया जा रहा है।

