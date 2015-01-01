पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशी का पर्व:शहर में रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों के बीच मिट्टी के सामान पहुंचे बाजार में,शहर में चहल-पहल बढ़ी लेकिन खरीददार कम

चंडीगढ़कुछ ही क्षण पहले
शहर की मार्केट में रंग बिरंगी लाइट से जगमग हो रहे है।
  • शहर की मार्केटों में सामान बेचने वालों का कहना- इस बार धंधा काफी मंदा
  • दुकानदारों ने कहा-इस बार हिमाचल-पंजाब से नहीं आ रहे ग्राहक

शहर में दीवाली को लेकर चहल पहल बढ़ गई है। शहर की मार्केट में रंग-बिरंगी लाइटें जगमगा रही है और मिट्टी से बनाए खिलौने और मां लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियां बिक रही है। मार्केटों के दुकानदारों का कहना है कि इस बार पिछले साल से 50 फीसदी काम कम है।

आज लोग कम संख्या में आए मार्केट में
आज लोग कम संख्या में आए मार्केट में

उन्होंने कहा कि पहले दीवाली के मौके चंडीगढ़ में काफी संख्या में लोग खरीददारी करने के लिए आते थे, लेकिन इस साल ग्राहक घरों से बाहर नहीं आ रहे है जिससे कामकाज मंदा हो गया है। सेक्टर-19 की मार्केट में काम करने वाले दुकानदार सुनील कुमार ने कहा कि लोग कोरोना के डर से घरों से बाहर नहीं आ रहे है जिससे दुकानदारी मंदा है।

रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से बाजार जगमग

शहर के सेक्टर-18 में रंग-बिरंगी लाइटों से बाजार जगमग हो गया है। यहां दुकान चलाने वाले अमरजीत सिंह का कहना है कि इस बार काम पिछले साल से 40 फीसदी कम है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार इंडियन फेंसी लाइटें भी बाजार में आ गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले साल की बची हुई चायनीज लाइट बेचने के लिए लगाई गई है लेकिन अभी बाजार में कम संख्या में लोग आ रहे है।

ट्रेफिक पुलिस ने वाहनों को पार्क करने की जगह बनाई

शहर में फेस्टिवल सीजन में आने वाले लोगों के कारण सड़क पर वाहन खड़े न किए जाए,इसके लिए मार्केट के आसपास के खाली स्थानों पर पार्किंग स्थल बनाए गए है। जहां लोग अपने वाहनों को पार्क कर सकेंगे।

