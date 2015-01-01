पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुबह 7 बजे चंडीगढ़ में कोहरा:अरब सागर से नमी लेकर आई हवाओं का असर

चंडीगढ़36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस और अरब सागर से आ रही हवाओं के चलते शुक्रवार देर रात अचानक बादल छाए और बारिश शुरू हो गई। हालांकि बारिश ज्यादा देर नहीं हुई। लेकिन आसमान में बादलों के चलते बीते 10 साल में शुक्रवार रात 15.2 डिग्री तापमान के साथ सबसे गर्म रात रही। इससे पहले सात दिसंबर 2011 को 15.0 तापमान दर्ज किया गया था।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बीती रात सामान्य से 9 डिग्री कम रहा तापमान। विभाग के चंडीगढ़ केंद्र के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पाल ने बताया कि वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस चंडीगढ़ से निकल रहा है। रविवार सुबह आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है। सुबह छाए कोहरे से रेल और हवाई यातायात पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा। कोहरा छाने की वजह अरब सागर से जो हवाएं आईं वह अपने साथ नमी लेकर आईं और कोहरा छाया।

5 डिग्री गिरा तापमान
शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.4 डिग्री था, लेकिन बारिश के बाद शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम रहा, मगर शुक्रवार के मुकाबले 5 डिग्री कम रहा। वहीं शुक्रवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया जो सामान्य से 9 डिग्री कम रहा। हवा में नमी की मात्रा 94 फीसदी रही। इसकी वजह से दिन में ठंडी हवाएं चलीं।

शहर में बीती रात 5.4 एमएम, एयरपोर्ट स्थित ऑब्जर्वेटरी पर 7 एमएम बारिश हुई। विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को आसमान साफ रहने के आसार हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की संभावना है। सुबह के वक्त हल्का कोहरा छाने की संभावना है। सोमवार को आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रह सकता है।

मंगलवार को आंशिक बादल छाने की संभावना है। बीच-बीच में धूप भी निकलेगी।शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.4 डिग्री था, लेकिन बारिश के बाद शनिवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से एक डिग्री कम रहा, मगर शुक्रवार के मुकाबले 5 डिग्री कम रहा। वहीं शुक्रवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया जो सामान्य से 9 डिग्री कम रहा।

हवा में नमी की मात्रा 94 फीसदी रही। इसकी वजह से दिन में ठंडी हवाएं चलीं। शहर में बीती रात 5.4 एमएम, एयरपोर्ट स्थित ऑब्जर्वेटरी पर 7 एमएम बारिश हुई। विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को आसमान साफ रहने के आसार हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की संभावना है।

सुबह के वक्त हल्का कोहरा छाने की संभावना है। सोमवार को आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रह सकता है। मंगलवार को आंशिक बादल छाने की संभावना है। बीच-बीच में धूप भी निकलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें