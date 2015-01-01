पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन का चुनाव कल:चंडीगढ़ में वकीलों के प्रधान और उप प्रधान पद पर त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वरिष्ठ वकीलों और महिला लॉयर्स को वोटिंग के लिए अलग से प्रवेश करना होगा।
  • शुक्रवार सुबह 9 से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी
  • शाम को काउंटिंग शुरू और देर रात आएगा रिजल्ट

7 महीने के इंतजार के बाद शुक्रवार को पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव हो रहे हैं। इस बार प्रधान और उप प्रधान के पद के लिए तीन-तीन उम्मीदवारों के बीच मुकाबला होगा। मौजूदा प्रधान दयाल प्रताप सिंह रंधावा और उप प्रधान विकास मलिक इस बार फिर मैदान में हैं। शुक्रवार को ये फैसला होगा कि इन दोनों को दोबारा मौका मिलेगा या अब नए चेहरों को मौका दिया जाएगा।

मैदान में ये उम्मीदवार

प्रधान के लिए तीन उम्मीदवार पुनीता सेठी, जीबीएस ढिल्लो और मौजूदा प्रधान दयाल प्रताप सिंह रंधावा मैदान में हैं। वहीं उप प्रधान के लिए हृदय पाल सिंह राही, मौजूदा वाइस प्रेसिडेंट विकास मलिक और शर्मिला शर्मा के बीच मुकाबला होगा। सचिव पद के लिए चंचल के सिंगला, रविंद्र कुमार बांगर और अमन रानी शर्मा और व संयुक्त सचिव के लिए कनु शर्मा और मनजीत कौर व ट्रेजरर के लिए जगजीत सिंह चतरथ, परमप्रीत सिंह बाजवा और साहिल गंभीर के बीच मुकाबला हो रहा है।

सुबह 9 बजे से शाम साढ़े चार बजे तक होगा मतदान

सुबह 9 से शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी।शाम को काउंटिंग शुरू होगी और देर रात रिजल्ट घोषित किया जाएगा। वरिष्ठ वकीलों और महिला लॉयर्स को वोटिंग के लिए अलग से प्रवेश करना होगा।

