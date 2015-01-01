पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रदर्शन:निजीकरण के विरोध में 26 को हड़ताल करेंगे बिजली कर्मी

चंडीगढ़44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • मुनाफे में चल रहे विभाग को निजी हाथों में सौंपने का फैसला गलत: गोपाल दत्त

यूटी के अलग-अलग विभागों की 18 कर्मचारी यूनियनों से जुड़े कर्मचारियों ने सेक्टर-17 परेड ग्राउंड के सामन प्रदर्शन किया। फैडरेशन ऑफ इम्प्लॉइज एवं वर्कर्स के आह्वान पर हुए प्रदर्शन के दौरान कर्मचारियों ने 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल का फैसला लिया। इसको लेकर कर्मचारियों ने एसडीएम सेंट्रल को भी अवगत करवा दिया है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान विशेष प्रस्ताव पास कर मुनाफे में चल रहे बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण का फैसला रद्द करने की मांग की।

कहा कि अगर प्रशासन ने पब्लिक को सस्ती व निर्बाध बिजली दे रहे विभाग को कौड़ियों के दाम में निजी मालिकों को बेचने का फैसला रद्द नहीं किया तो फैडरेशन बिजली कर्मचारियों के समर्थन में संघर्ष करेगी और काम को पूरी तरह से ठप रखा जाएगा। आम जनता को होने वाली परेशानी के लिए केन्द्र सरकार और प्रशासनिक अधिकारी जिम्मेदार होंगे। वहीं, किसानों के चल रहे संघर्ष का समर्थन करते हुए किसान विरोधी बिलों को वापस लेने की भी मांग की। अखिल भारतीय राज्य सरकारी कर्मचारी फैडरेशन के राष्ट्रीय सचिव गोपाल दत्त जोशी ने 26 नवंबर की हड़ताल के बारे में कर्मचारियों को बताया।

इस दौरान 2004 के बाद भर्ती कर्मचारियों पर लागू नई पेंशन स्कीम रद्द कर पुरानी पेंशन लागू करने, डेलीवेज, वर्कचार्ज काॅन्ट्रैक्ट, आउटसोर्स कर्मचारियों को रेगुलर करने, उच्चतम न्यायालय के फैसले अनुसार समान वर्क समान वेतन देने, एमसी कर्मचारियों पर थोपी स्मार्ट घड़ी का फैसला वापस लेने, पंजाब व यूटी कर्मचारियों की 2016 से लंबित छठे पे-कमीशन की रिपोर्ट लागू करने, अप्रैल महीने से लागू डीसी रेट का भुगतान शीघ्र करने की मांग भी की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें