फिजिकल मीटिंग:कर्मचारियों को घड़ियां बांधनी ही होंगी, सात महीने बाद एमसी की पहली फिजिकल मीटिंग

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • घड़ी सही है या गलत, इसकी जांच के लिए बनेगी कमेटी
  • कालिया ने कहा-घड़ियों से कइयों का स्वास्थ्य खराब हुआ
  • कमिश्नर का जवाब-एक भी कर्मचारी को नहीं हुई दिक्कत
  • इंदौर, मुंबई और पंचकूला में भी घड़ियां सही से काम रहीं

वीरवार को निगम हाउस की सात महीने में पहली बार फिजिकल मीटिंग हुई। कोरोना के चलते अब तक वर्चुअल मीटिंग होती रही। पहली फिजिकल मीटिंग में काउंसलर्स ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी। दर्शक दीर्घा में केवल छह ही ऑफिसर बैठे थे। कोरोना से बचने के लिए पूरी एहतियात बरती गई।

निगम के 4 हजार फील्ड स्टाफ को घड़ी बांधकर रखनी ही होगी। घड़ियों की लोकेशन गलत आती है या सही, इसको लेकर वीरवार को निगम सदन में चर्चा हुई। इसमें बीजेपी काउंसलर ने घड़ियों को लेकर मेयर से कमेटी गठित करने की सिफारिश की। कहा कि कमेटी में स्टेक होल्डर और अफसरों को शामिल किया जाए।

कमेटी अगले महीने हाउस मीटिंग में रिपोर्ट रखे। इसके बाद ही तय हो कि घड़ियां रखनी हैं या बंद करनी हैं। इस पर निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव ने कहा कि मेयर द्वारा कमेटी बनाई जाएगी और रिपोर्ट अगली हाउस मीटिंग में रखी जाएगी।

कांग्रेस काउंसलर्स की ओर से निगम सदन में टेबल एजेंडा रखा गया। यह डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्शन और सफाई कर्मचारियों की मांग को लेकर था। बीजेपी काउंसलर अरुण सूद ने कहा कि आप टेबल एजेंडा में क्या कहना चाहते हैं? कांग्रेसी काउंसलर सतीश कैंथ और देवेंद्र बबला ने कहा कि यह सफाई कर्मचारियों की घड़ियों को बंद करने और मांगों को लेकर है।

इसके अलावा डोर टू डोर गारबेज कलेक्टर्स पिछले कई सालों से लगे हुए हैं। उन्हें हटाना नहीं है। इससे उनकी रोजी-रोटी छिन जाएगी। बीजेपी काउंसलर गुरप्रीत सिंह और शक्ति प्रकाश देवशाली ने कहा कि यह टेबल एजेंडा नहीं है। यह तो मांग पत्र है। सूद ने कहा कि इस टेबल एजेंडे को रद‌्द किया जाए। सफाई कर्मचारियों की घड़ियों का टेबल एजेंडा राजेश कालिया लेकर आए हैं, उस पर चर्चा करेंगे।

इसके बाद कालिया ने कहा कि घड़ियों से एमओएच के स्टाफ की हेल्थ प्रभावित होने की बात आती रही है। अब इनकी लोकेशन गलत को लेकर मामला आया है। मैंने तीन शिकायत तो खुद देखी हैं। एक घड़ी की लोकेशन बद्रीनाथ की थी, जबकि दो घड़ियां गलत लोकेशन दे रही थीं। ऐसी करीब 500 शिकायतें सफाई कर्मचारी यूनियन की ओर से दी गई हैं।

इस पर निगम कमिश्नर ने कहा कि घड़ियों में जीपीएस लगा हुआ है। ये चंडीगढ़ ही नहीं, इंदौर, नागपुर, नई मुंबई की एमसी में भी इस्तेमाल हो रही हैं। पंचकूला निगम में भी घड़ियां पौने दो साल से चल रही हैं। मुख्य मकसद ये है कि कर्मचारियों के बारे में जनता को पता होना चाहिए कि उनके एरिया में कौन सा सफाई कर्मचारी है। घड़ियों का एजेंडा हाउस से पास हुआ है।

इसके बाद ही टेंडर लगाया गया। टेंडर में घड़ियों का खर्च 371 रुपए प्रति माह किराए पर है। इसमें जीएसटी शामिल है। इसके बाद पहले राउंड में 4 हजार घड़ियां ली गई, जिसे डिपार्टमेंट वाइज फील्ड स्टाफ के हाथों में बांधा गया। कंपनी से 3 साल का एग्रीमेंट हुआ है, जिसे आगे भी बढ़ाया जा सकता है। कोई सिस्टम रिफॉर्म करना है तो समय लगता है।

इसके लिए कमेटी बनाई जाए। मीटिंग में बीजेपी काउंसलर सुनीता धवन ने सेक्टर-23 की 48 बूथों का रेंट बढ़ाने का मामला उठाया। अरुण सूद ने कहा कि फाइनेंस एंड कॉन्ट्रैक्ट कमेटी द्वारा बढ़ाए गए रेंट का एजेंडा रद्द किया जाता है। इसके रेंट को तय करने के लिए मेयर द्वारा एक कमेटी गठित की जाए। तब तक निगम दुकानदारों को नोटिस नहीं भेजेगा।

सूद बोले-हर महीने 18 लाख किराया देना पड़ रहा है...

अरुण सूद ने कहा कि कमिश्नर साहब ने बात रखी है रिफाॅर्म की। लेकिन इन्हें उपयोग करने से क्या लाभ हैं, इसका पता चल रहा है। निगम को घड़ियों का हर महीने 18 लाख रुपए किराया देना पड़ रहा है। क्या निगम को फाइनेंशियल क्राइसेस में भेजा जा रहा है? यह बड़ा मामला है।

जिसका प्रयोग हो रहा है, उससे बैटरमेंट क्या है? रिफॉर्म के रिजल्ट अच्छे नहीं आए, जिसके लिए कमेटी बनाई जाए। कमेटी में स्टेक होल्डर को शामिल किया जाए। इसमें अफसर भी हों। लोकेशन गलत है या सही, इसका तो जांच से ही पता चलेगा।

323 शिकायतें आईं, जिनमें से 189 बैटरी चार्ज नहीं करने की: निगम कमिश्नर
हाउस की मीटिंग में निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव ने कहा कि घड़ियां बाधंने से किसी के स्वास्थ्य को कोई दिक्कत नहीं हुई। घड़ियों का मिसयूज भी होता है। ज्यादातर घड़ियां ठीक से काम कर रही हैं। हमारे पास यही सूचना है। अभी तक 323 घड़ियों के बारे में शिकायत आई हैं।

इनमें 189 शिकायतें बैटरी चार्ज नहीं करने की मिली। 58 शिकायत डिवाइस डैमेज की रहीं। 30 घड़ियां रिचार्ज नहीं की गई। तीन की चोरी की शिकायत मिली, जबकि दो घड़ी डैमेज हुई हैं। कंपनी का सुपरवाइजर और चार अन्य स्टाफ शिकायत मिलने पर चेक करते हैं। उसी से यह डाटा सामने आया है।

