स्कूल चलें हम:प्राइवेट स्कूलों में एंट्री लेवल के दाखिलों की प्रक्रिया 2 दिसंबर से होगी शुरू

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारियों ने प्राइवेट स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल व डायरेक्टर्स के साथ मीटिंग की, सर्वसहमति से हुआ फैसला

(गौरव भाटिया) शहर के 83 प्राइवेट स्कूलों में एडमिशन लेने का समय नजदीक आ गया है। प्राइवेट स्कूलों में एंट्री क्लास में एडमिशन लेने के लिए क्या तारीखें रखी जाएं, इसके लिए यूटी एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारियों ने प्राइवेट स्कूलों के प्रिंसिपल व डायरेक्टर्स के साथ मीटिंग की।

इसमें सर्वसहमति से कॉमन एडमिशन शेड्यूल बनाने पर सहमति हुई और सभी ने इस प्रोसेस को 2 दिसंबर से शुरू करने पर सहमति दी। तारीखें भी तय हो चुकी हैं, लेकिन एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट आधिकारिक तौर पर घोषणा अगले हफ्ते करेगा। इसके बाद कॉमन एडमिशन शेड्यूल प्राइवेट स्कूलों को भेजा जाएगा।

गवर्नमेंट मॉडल स्कूल सेक्टर-18 में हुई प्राइवेट स्कूलों के साथ मीटिंग में उन्हें यह बता दिया गया है कि कोविड-19 में केंद्र और प्रशासन की ओर से जारी की गई गाइडलाइंस को उन्हें ध्यान में रखना होगा। पेरेंट्स की भीड़ न लगे फिर चाहे वह फॉर्म जमा करते हुए है या फिर ड्रॉ का दिन हो लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और फेस मास्क की पालना करनी होगी।

एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने स्कूलों के ऊपर छोड़ दिया है कि वे इस प्रोसेस को कैसे करेंगे। शहर के हर प्राइवेट स्कूल को अपनी वेबसाइट पर एडमिशन फॉर्म अपलोड करना है। ये फॉर्म पेरेंट्स कहीं से भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

07 हजार स्टूडेंट्स एडमिशन लेंगे विभिन्न प्राइवेट स्कूलों में एंट्री लेवल पर 83 प्राइवेट स्कूलों में एडमिशन लेने का समय आया नजदीक

नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी का ख्याल...
स्कूलों को नेशनल एजुकेशन पॉलिसी को ध्यान में रखकर दाखिले करने हैं। पॉलिसी के तहत फर्स्ट क्लास में 6 साल का बच्चा जाएगा और फर्स्ट क्लास से पहले बच्चा तीन क्लासेज पढ़ेगा। कई प्राइवेट स्कूल इस पैटर्न को पहले ही फॉलो कर रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ स्कूल ऐसे हैं, जिनमें फर्स्ट से पहले सिर्फ दो क्लासेज हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें एक और क्लास को जोड़ना होगा। ये सबकुछ उन्हें 31 मार्च से पहले करना होगा।

प्राइवेट स्कूल फीस बढ़ाने के पक्ष में... मीटिंग में प्राइवेट स्कूल वाले पूछ रहे थे कि बताया जाए कि वे कितनी फीस ले सकते हैं? स्कूलों ने पूछा कि मौजूदा एकेडेमिक सेशन में वे पिछले एकेडेमिक सेशन की फीस ले रहे हैं, जबकि हर साल 8 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी होती थी। इस साल कोरोना की वजह से ऐसा नहीं हुआ। क्या वे 8 प्लस 8 यानी 16 फीसदी फीस बढ़ा सकते हैं या सिर्फ 8 फीसदी। डिपार्टमेंट के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इस बारे में वे कुछ नहीं बता सकते।

ये हो सकता है एडमिशन शेड्यूल...

  • 2 दिसंबर: स्कूलों को अपनी वेबसाइट और नोटिस बोर्ड पर एडमिशन से जुड़ी चीजों को अपलोड करना होगा। इसमें दाखिले की तारीख, कुल सीटें, एज क्राइटेरिया, फीस स्ट्रक्चर, एडमिशन क्राइटेरिया और साथ लगने वाले डाॅक्यूमेंट्स शामिल हैं।
  • 3 से 16 दिसंबर: एडमिशन फॉर्म वेबसाइट पर मिलेंगे। इन्हीं तारीखों के बीच फॉर्म जमा करवाने होंगे।
  • 15 जनवरी: स्कूलों को एलिजिबल स्टूडेंट्स की लिस्ट अपनी वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करनी होगी।
  • 1 फरवरी: इससे पहले हर स्कूल को एडमिशन करने होंगे। फिर चाहे वे ड्रॉ से हैं या कोई अन्य तरीके से।
  • 12 फरवरी: इस तारीख तक एडमिशन फीस जमा करवाई जा सकेगी।

नोट: (एडमिशन शेड्यूल अभी टेंटेटिव है और इसमें कुछ बदलाव हो सकते हैं)

फीस के बारे में तो बताया नहीं, फिर मीटिंग का क्या फायदा...
मीटिंग में हमने पूछा कि बताया जाए कि फीस बढ़ोतरी कितने फीसदी करनी होगी, क्योंकि हम पिछले साल की फीस ले रहे हैं। जो पेरेंट्स फॉर्म जमा करवाएंगे, हमें उन्हें बताना है। लेकिन किसी अधिकारी ने जवाब नहीं दिया। ऐसे में काॅमन एडमिशन शेड्यूल की मीटिंग का कोई फायदा ही नहीं है।
एचएस मामिक, प्रेसिडेंट, इंडिपेंडेंट स्कूल्स एसोसिएशन और विवेक स्कूल के चेयरमैन

