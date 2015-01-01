पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रीन दिवाली कैंपेन:राम, सीता और लक्ष्मण ने लोगों को बांटे सैनिटाइजर

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
कॉलेज के एनएसएस स्टूडेंट्स और युवसत्ता के वॉलंटियर्स हाथों में प्लेकार्ड उठाकर ग्रीन दिवाली अवेयरनेस कैंपेन और स्वच्छ भारत अभियान का संदेश देते नजर आए। 
चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन के एन्वॉयरमेंट डिपार्टमेंट, गवर्नमेंट होम साइंस कॉलेज के एनएसएस विंग और सिटी बेस्ड एनजीओ युवसत्ता ने ग्रीन दिवाली कैंपेन को लॉन्च किया। इसे स्वच्छ भारत अभियान और कोविड रिस्पॉन्स के तहत लॉन्च किया गया है।

इसके तहत सेक्टर 18 के गवर्नमेंट प्रेस चौक और सुखना लेक पर जागृति रामलीला कमेटी सेक्टर 23 से रामलीला के कलाकारों राम,सीता और लक्ष्मण ने आम जनता को सैनिटाइजर बांटे। इसके साथ ही कॉलेज के एनएसएस स्टूडेंट्स और युवसत्ता के वॉलंटियर्स हाथों में प्लेकार्ड उठाकर ग्रीन दिवाली अवेयरनेस कैंपेन और स्वच्छ भारत अभियान का संदेश देते नजर आए।

एन्वॉयरमेंट डिपार्टमेंट के डायरेक्टर देबेंद्र दलाई ने कहा कि एन्वॉयर्नमेंट पर दिवाली के प्रभावों की बढ़ती मान्यता के साथ, विशेष रूप से इस कोविड महामारी में, कई ग्रुप्स ने रिचुअल और ट्रेडिशन को फिर से समझना शुरू कर दिया है ताकि वे जीवन और प्रकृति के प्रति और संवेदनशील बनें। परिणामस्वरूप अधिक से अधिक लोग पटाखे फोड़ने के मनोरंजन को पर्यावरण के प्रति गैर जिम्मेदाराना रूप में देख रहे हैं।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि "हम दिवाली मनाने के पारंपरिक तरीके के खिलाफ नहीं हैं, जिसमें घरों को मिट्टी के दिए, मोमबत्तियों से सजाया जाता है, लोग घर में बनी मिठाई खाते हैं और दोस्तों व रिश्तेदारों को गिफ्ट्स की बजाय प्लांट्स गिफ्ट करते हैं।

