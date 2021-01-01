पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का एक साल पूरा:भले ही खौफ से भरा था एक साल, पर एक दूसरे की सपोर्ट से छोटी-छोटी सेलिब्रेशंस के बीच गुजर गया

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
PGI के कोविड केयर सेंटर से स्वस्थ होकर लौटते पेशेंट्स की हौसला अवजाही करते हुए भेजा जाता था। - Dainik Bhaskar
PGI के कोविड केयर सेंटर से स्वस्थ होकर लौटते पेशेंट्स की हौसला अवजाही करते हुए भेजा जाता था।

30 जनवरी यानी आज कोरोना का एक साल पूरा हो गया है। यह पूरा साल भले ही सभी के लिए खौफ से भरा गुजरा है। लेकिन इस बीच किसी ने भी खुशी मनाने का एक भी मौका नहीं छोड़ा। हालांकि ये सेलिब्रेशन सिंबोलिक ही रही। बावजूद इसके उन भयावह पलों के बीच सभी ने एक पॉजिटिव माहोल बनाने की कोशिश की। कभी खुद का हौसला बढ़ाया तो कभी दूसरों का।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर फ्लैग हॉयस्टिंग के बाद स्टाफ के बीच 500 केक बांटे।
गणतंत्र दिवस पर फ्लैग हॉयस्टिंग के बाद स्टाफ के बीच 500 केक बांटे।

इस बीच कोविड केयर सेंटर्स में डॉक्टर, नर्स और पेशेंट्स ने एक दूसरे को पूरा सपोर्ट किया। PGI के कोविड केयर सेंटर में भी हर ऑकेजन को अच्छे से सेलिब्रेट किया। चाहे वन महोत्सव दिवस हो, नर्सिंग डे हो,दिवाली या विश्वकर्मा डे हो। लेटेस्ट में इस 26 जनवरी को यहां केक का लंगर लगाया गया जहां संस्थान के डायरेक्टर प्रो. जगत राम ने फ्लैग हॉयस्टिंग के बाद स्टाफ के बीच 500 केक बांटे।

SHO जसपाल सिंह एक बच्चे के लिए बर्थडे केक लेकर पहुंचे।
SHO जसपाल सिंह एक बच्चे के लिए बर्थडे केक लेकर पहुंचे।

एक किस्सा और है जब एक बच्चे के पापा ने SHO सेक्टर-3 चंडीगढ़ को फोन पर बताया कि आज उसके बेटे का जन्मदिन है। लेकिन लॉकडाउन व कर्फ्यू के चलते उसका कोई दोस्त उसे विश करने नहीं आ सकता। न ही लॉकडाउन की वजह से हम उसके लिए कहीं से केक मंगवा सकते हैं। इसके बाद SHO जसपाल सिंह उनके लिए बर्थडे केक लेकर पहुंचे। इसके साथ ही उनके साथ आए सभी पुलिस मुलाजिमों ने हैप्पी बर्थडे गाकर उसे विश किया।

वन महोत्सव दिवस के दौरान स्टाफ ने पूरे PGI में लगाए थे पौधे।
वन महोत्सव दिवस के दौरान स्टाफ ने पूरे PGI में लगाए थे पौधे।
दीवाली पर कोविड केयर सेंटर के बाहर बनाई गई फूलों से रंगोली।
दीवाली पर कोविड केयर सेंटर के बाहर बनाई गई फूलों से रंगोली।
12 मई को नर्सिंग डे कोविड केयर सेंटर में काम करते नर्सेस को उपहार दिए गए।
12 मई को नर्सिंग डे कोविड केयर सेंटर में काम करते नर्सेस को उपहार दिए गए।
दिवाली पर कोविड केयर सेंटर में बनाई गई रंगोली।
दिवाली पर कोविड केयर सेंटर में बनाई गई रंगोली।
