मौसम अपडेट:आज भी छाए रहेंगे आंशिक बादल, हल्की बारिश के भी आसार

चंडीगढ़6 मिनट पहले
चंडीगढ़ में पिछले तीन दिन से ऐसा ही मौसम बना हुआ है।
  • गुरुवार से मौसम सामान्य होने का पूर्वानुमान

रविवार दोपहर बाद से चंडीगढ़ में मौसम का मिजाज़ बदला बदला है। सर्द हवाएं चल रही हैं। हालांकि इस बीच कोई बारिश नहीं हुई है। मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ ने मंगलवार देर रात बारिश का पूर्वानुमान लगाया था लेकिन बारिश नहीं हुई।इस बीच मंगलवार को सारा दिन बादल छाए रहे। अधिकतम तापमान 22. 2 तो न्यूनतम 12.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यानिकि तापमान सामान्य से तीन डिग्री कम दर्ज किया गया।

ठण्ड का असर लोगों पर देखने को मिल रहा है।एहतियातन लोग अब गर्म कपडे पहन रहे हैं और बेवजह घूमने से कतरा रहे हैं। टूरिस्ट प्लेसेस पर भी साफ़ तौर पर इसका असर देखने को मिल रहा है।मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ सेंटर के डायरेक्टर सुरेंद्र पॉल के मुताबिक पहाड़ों पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस एक्टिव है। पूर्वीय वेव चलने की संभावना है। ऐसे में आज मौसम खराब होने के पूरे आसार हैं हालांकि गुरुवार से मौसम में सुधार आएगा। उन्होंने बताया की बुधवार यानी आज भी बादल छाए रहेंगे और हल्की बारिश के आसार भी हैं। बारिश की वजह से मौसम में कंपकंपी रहेगी। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 19 और न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रह सकता है। उन्होंने बताया की फ़िलहाल पाला गिरने के कोई आसार नहीं हैं। दो दिन में मौसम सामान्य हो जाएगा।

गुरुवार को भी आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री रह सकता है।बारिश के भी 40 परसेंट चांस हैं। इसी तरह शुक्रवार को सनी वेदर रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 24 तो न्यूनतम 9 डिग्री रह सकता है। शनिवार को भी ज़्यादातर धुप ही खिली रहेगी और अधिकतम तापमान 24 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।रविवार को अधिकतम 22 तो न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया जा सकता है।

