पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Exams Will Have To Be Given At School Only, If Parents Do Not Give Their Consent Then The Child Will Have A Year

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्राइवेट स्कूलों का फरमान:स्कूल में आकर ही देने होंगे एग्जाम, अगर पेरेंट्स ने कंसेंट नहीं दी तो बच्चे का एक साल होगा खराब

चंडीगढ़एक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्राइवेट स्कूलों का फरमान - Dainik Bhaskar
प्राइवेट स्कूलों का फरमान
  • एक फरवरी से शुरू होंगे प्राइवेट स्कूल, कई स्कूलों ने डेटशीट जारी कर दी है, लेकिन ऑनलाइन एग्जाम का ऑप्शन नहीं

एक फरवरी से शहर के सभी प्राइवेट स्कूल खुलने जा रहे हैं। छठी से 12वीं तक के स्टूडेंट्स स्कूलों में आ सकेंगे लेकिन इसके लिए पेरेंट्स की कंसेंट यानी सहमति जरूरी होगी। वहीं, अगले महीने से कई प्राइवेट स्कूलों में फाइनल एग्जाम भी शुरू हो रहे हैं। लेकिन कोरोना के माहौल में प्राइवेट स्कूलों ने मनमानी शुरू कर दी है।

कई प्राइवेट स्कूलों ने फाइनल एग्जाम की डेट शीट जारी कर दी है। लेकिन इन स्कूलों ने स्टूडेंट्स के लिए ऑनलाइन एग्जाम का ऑप्शन ही नहीं दिया है। यानी स्टूडेंट्स को स्कूल में आकर एग्जाम देना होगा। वहीं, कुछ प्राइवेट स्कूलों ने औपचारिकता के लिए पेरेंट्स की सहमति भी मांगी है। लेकिन ये सहमति जबरदस्ती मांगी जा रही है। यानी अगर वे सहमति नहीं देते तो उनके बच्चे का एक साल खराब हो जाएगा क्योंकि वह एग्जाम ही नहीं दे पाएगा।

120 पेरेंट्स ने स्कूल के खिलाफ दी शिकायत...

कार्मल कॉन्वेंट स्कूल के मनमाने रवैये के खिलाफ इसी स्कूल के 9वीं और 11वीं के स्टूडेंट्स के पेरेंट्स ने एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट में शिकायत दी है। स्कूल में 9वीं और 11वीं में 300 स्टूडेंट्स हैं और 120 पेरेंट्स ने स्कूल मैनेजमेंट के खिलाफ शिकायत दे दी है। पेरेंट्स का कहना है कि अगर वे स्कूल से ऑनलाइन एग्जाम की बात करते हैं तो उन्हें आगे से कोई जवाब नहीं दिया जाता। स्कूल बस इसी जिद पर अड़ा है कि बच्चों को स्कूल आकर ही एग्जाम देना होगा।

इन स्कूलों ने जारी की डेटशीट...

कॉर्मल कॉन्वेंट स्कूल ने 9वीं और 11वीं की डेटशीट जारी कर दी है। नौवीं के फाइनल एग्जाम 9 जनवरी और 11वीं के एग्जाम 15 जनवरी से शुरू हो रहे हैं। स्कूल ने जो सर्कुलर निकाला है उसमें कहा है कि स्टूडेंट्स को स्कूल में एग्जाम देने के लिए आना होगा और इसके लिए उन्हें पेरेंट्स से कंसेंट लेनी होगी।

हालांकि इस बात का कोई जिक्र नहीं किया कि अगर कोई पेरेंट कंसेंट नहीं देगा तो उनका बच्चा एग्जाम कैसे देगा। इसी तरह सेंट कबीर, सेंट जॉन्स, सेक्रेड हार्ट, गुरुकुल और भवन विद्यालय ने भी डेट शीट जारी कर दी है लेकिन बच्चों को ऑफलाइन एग्जाम देने के लिए कहा गया है।

काेराेना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे माहाैल में बच्चाें के फाइनल एग्जाम ऑनलाइन भी होने चाहिए। लेकिन कई स्कूल जबरदस्ती कंसेंट ले रहे हैं जोकि गलत है। कई स्कूल तो कंसेंट भी नहीं मांग रहे हैं। एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट को सख्त निर्देश देने चाहिए कि सभी स्कूल ऑफलाइन के साथ-साथ ऑनलाइन एग्जाम का भी ऑप्शन दें। - नितिन गोयल, प्रेसिडेंट, चंडीगढ़ पेरेंट्स एसोसिएशन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser