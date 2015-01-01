पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन को प्रपोजल:सीएचबी के मकान में रहने वाले परिवारों को पुरानी कंस्ट्रक्शन पर 1 साल की राहत मिलेगी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हाउसिंग बोर्ड में पुरानी स्कीम को ही और बढ़ाने को लेकर किया फैसला, प्रशासन को भेजा प्रपोजल

चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मकानों में रहने वाले हजारों परिवारों को पुरानी कंस्ट्रक्शन को लेकर फिर अगले एक साल राहत मिल सकती है। दरअसल चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड के करीब 90 फीसदी मकानों में लोगों ने जरूरत मुताबिक निर्माण किए हैं जिनको चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड वायलेशन मानता है लेकिन लोग जिनको जरूरत मुताबिक किए गए बदलाव कहता है।

उन बदलावों को रेगुलराइज नहीं किया गया जिसके चलते इन पर कार्रवाई को लेकर कभी भी फैसला हो सकता है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड के मकानों में रहने वाले लगातार चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन से लेकर केंद्र सरकार तक से यह मांग कर रहे हैं कि इन बदलावों को मंजूर किया जाना चाहिए यानी रेगुलराइज किया जाना चाहिए।

इसके चलते पिछले साल एक स्कीम इस तरह के पुरानी कंस्ट्रक्शन के लिए प्रशासन ने निकाली थी जिसमें कुछ चार्जेज देकर एक साल के लिए इस तरह के सभी लोगों को कार्यवाही से राहत दी गई थी। इस स्कीम को 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक के लिए किया गया था।

लेकिन अब चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड की तरफ से दोबारा की स्कीम को अगले 1 साल तक लागू रखने को लेकर फैसला लिया गया जिसको लेकर एक प्रपोजल भी चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की मंजूरी के लिए भेज दिया गया है। उनकी मंजूरी मिलने के बाद लोग फिर से जितनी भी वायलेशन उन्होंने अपने घरों में की है उसकी पैमाइश करवा कर जो भी चार्जेज तय किए जाते हैं वह जमा करवा कर एक साल के लिए फिर इसका फायदा ले सकते हैं।

सीएचबी के मकानों में इस तरह के सबसे ज्यादा निर्माण...

  • ग्राउंड फ्लोर में रहने वाले लोगों ने बैकयार्ड में एक एडिशनल रूम की कंस्ट्रक्शन की है।
  • कुछ सेक्टरों में लोगों ने सामने की तरफ के बरामदे में भी एक कमरा बनाया है।
  • बैकयार्ड को कई जगह पर पूरा कवर कर दिया गया।
  • ऊपर की मंजिलों में रहने वाले लोगों ने बालकॉनी से बना ली है।
  • कई जगहों पर ऊपर की मंजिल में दो या तीन कमरे बनाए गए हैं।
  • कई जगह पर मकान के साथ में लगती कुछ सरकारी जमीन में ही कंस्ट्रक्शन कर ली गई है।

ये है मामला...

हाउसिंग बोर्ड के करीब 64000 मकान चंडीगढ़ में है। 90 फीसदी मकानों में लोगों ने कुछ न कुछ निर्माण कर दिए हैं जो कि वायलेशन में आते हैं या फिर कई जगह पर सरकारी जमीन में कब्जा कर लिया गया है। इनमें से करीब 50 फीसदी लोग ऐसे हैं जिनके पुराने नोटिस चल रहे हैं।

लोगों की तरफ से यह मांग चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड से की जा रही है कि जब यह निर्माण घरों में हो रहे थे तो उस वक्त चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड में इस तरह के काम को रोकने के लिए कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की जबकि उस वक्त ही अगर यह निर्माण नहीं करवाने दिए जाने जाते लोगों के घरों को तोड़ने की जरूरत नहीं आती। जिस तरफ से सरकार ने इसी तरह के मामलों में राहत दी है उसी को चंडीगढ़ में भी लागू करने की मांग लगातार की जा रही है।

