पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Chandigarh
  • Farmers Will Come To Delhi On 26th Of January Taking 4 Months Ration, Said, They Will Enter Through 5 Routes Connecting Delhi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान भवन में मीटिंग कर तय की रणनीति:4 महीने का राशन लेकर 26 को दिल्ली निकलेंगे किसान, कहा, दिल्ली से जोड़ने वाले 5 रास्तों से करेंगे एंट्री

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
  • जहां पर रोका, वहीं पर लगा देंगे पक्का धरना

तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आगे की रणनीति तय करने के लिए वीरवार को किसान भवन में हुई मीटिंग में किसान संगठनों ने हर हालत में 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच का फैसला किया। किसानों से कहा गया है कि ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों पर चार महीने का राशन लेकर निकलें। राजधानी से जुड़ने वाले 5 मुख्य मार्ग कुंडली बॉर्डर, जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे, आगरा-दिल्ली हाईवे, रोहतक-हिसार-दिल्ली हाईवे और बरेली-दिल्ली हाईवे के जरियेे दिल्ली पहुंचा जाएगा।

जहां पर भी रोकने की कोशिश की गई, वहीं पर पक्का मोर्चा लगा दिया जाएगा। मीटिंग में ऑल इंडिया किसान संघर्ष कोऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी मेंबर योगेंद्र यादव, बीएस राजेवाल व गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी की अगुआई में किसान फोरम और ऑल इंडिया किसान महासंघ नेताओं ने हिस्सा लिया। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के संचालन और संगठनों के बीच तालमेल के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर 7 मेंबरी कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। कमेटी के सदस्यों में बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल, वीएम सिंह, राजू शेट्टी (हन्नान मौल्ला), शिव कुमार कक्काजी, जगजीत सिंह डल्लेवाल, गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी और योगेंद्र यादव शामिल हैं। मीटिंग में खास तौर पर पहुंचे योगेंद्र यादव ने कहा कि देशभर के करीब 500 किसान संगठन दिल्ली में शांतिपूर्ण धरना-प्रदर्शन के लिए कूच करेंगे।

सीएम बोले- उदारता बरते केंद्र, पीएम और गृहमंत्री से जल्द करेंगे मुलाकात

मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने वीरवार शाम कहा कि गतिरोध खत्म करने के लिए केंद्र सरकार को उदारता से काम लेना चाहिए। मालगाड़ियां चलाने की मांग को पैसेंजर ट्रेनों से जोड़कर न देखा जाए। आंदोलन के कारण कश्मीर में फौज भी प्रभावित हो रही है। हालात सामान्य करने में किसानों को भी सरकार की मदद करनी चाहिए। वह जल्द ही किसान संगठनों, पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री से मुलाकात करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें