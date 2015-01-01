पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब फाॅस्वेक:बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण के विरोध में कर्मचारियों के साथ अब फाॅस्वेक भी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण का विरोध अभी तक इसके कर्मी ही कर रहे थे, लेकिन अब फेडरेशन आॅफ सेक्टर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन चंडीगढ़ (फाॅस्वेक) भी कर्मियों के समर्थन में उतरी है। शनिवार को यूटी पावरमैन यूनियन और फाॅस्वेक की ज्वाॅइंट मीटिंग सेक्टर-43 में हुई। इसमें फाॅस्वेक और पावरमैन यूनियन ने प्रशासन से मांग की है कि बिजली विभाग के निजीकरण के प्रोसेस को रोका जाए और इस फैसले को वापस लिया जाए। अगर प्रशासन एेसा नहीं करता है तो कर्मी फाॅस्वेक के साथ मिलकर प्रशासन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

मीटिंग के दौरान फाॅस्वेक और पावरमैन यूनियन की तरफ से कहा गया कि विभाग की जमीन, भवन, आॅफिस और सब स्टेशन जिनकी कीमत करोड़ों रुपए की है उसको प्रशासन सिर्फ 1 रुपए प्रति महीना के रेट पर बिडिंग प्रोसेस में सफल रहने वाली कंपनी को दे देगी। जिससे प्रशासन के रेवेन्यू का नुकसान होगा।

इस पर आपत्ति उठाई गई है साथ ही ये भी संभावना जताई गई कि विभाग के निजी कंपनियों के पास जाने के बाद चंडीगढ़ में भी बिजली की दरों में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है जो सीधे तौर पर लोगों पर अतिरिक्त बोझ होगा। इसके साथ ही सिक्योरिटी अमाउंट, 157 करोड़ रुपए की एसीडी भी प्राइवेट कंपनी को सौंप दी जाएगी और कर्मचारियों का जीपीएफ प्राइवेट ट्रस्ट के पास चला जाएगा जिसको लेकर अब इसी विभाग के कर्मियों और फाॅस्वेक की तरफ से सवाल खड़े किए गए हैं।

यहां मीटिंग के दौरान कहा गया कि पिछले 3 साल से लगातार ये विभाग प्राॅफिट में है और साथ ही लोगों पर भी अतिरिक्त बोझ नहीं डाला गया। जिसके चलते इस विभाग को निजी हाथों में देना पूरी तरह से गलत है और प्रशासन को इस फैसले को वापस लेना चाहिए। कर्मियों की तरफ से कहा गया कि विभाग को निजी हाथों में दिए जाने को लेकर जो बिडिंग प्रोसेस शुरू किया गया है वो भी सही नहीं है।

