भावुक पल:​​​​​​​पिता हमेशा चाहते थे कि लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए नाबाद लौटे मनदीप, बेटे ने ठीक ऐसा ही किया

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मनदीप ने अपना अर्धशतक पूरा किया तो पूरी टीम ने उन्हें बधाई दी। सभी उनके लिए खड़े हुए और तालियां बजाई।
  • किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब को जीत दिलाकर नाबाद लौटे पंजाब के स्टार बल्लेबाज मनदीप, दिवंगत पिता का सपना साकार करने की कर रहे हैं कोशिश

(गौरव मारवाह). आईपीएल में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने अपने जीत के सफर को बरकरार रखा है और इसका एक बड़ा कारण मनदीप सिंह भी हैं। मनदीप ने केकेआर के खिलाफ 66 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली और ये करना उनके लिए बिल्कुल भी आसान नहीं था। कुछ दिन पहले अपने पिता को खो देने के बाद उन्होंने मैच में वापसी की और दुख में होने के बाद भी टीम को लड़कर जीत दिलाई। वे घर नहीं लौटे हैं और यूएई में टीम के साथ लगातार कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खेल रहे हैं।

मनदीप के पिता हमेशा चाहते थे कि उनका बेटा टीम को जीत दिलाने के बाद नाबाद लौटे और होनहार बेटे ने किया भी ऐसा ही। मनदीप ने कहा कि ये मेरे लिए बहुत खास है। मेरे पिता हमेशा कहते थे कि तुम्हें खेल में नाबाद रहना चाहिए, ये उनके लिए है। मनदीप ने कहा कि जब भी मैं दोहरा शतक या शतक लगाता हूं तो भी वे एक ही बात कहते थे, तुम आउट क्यों हो गए। मैं बहुत खुश हूं कि मैं इस मैच में बना रहा और टीम को जीत दिलाने के बाद नाबाद लौटा।

