  Father's Treatment In Hospital, Founder Of Chandigarh NGO, Distributed Blankets And Other Items To Protesting Farmers On Delhi Border

निभा रहे फर्ज:पिता का हॉस्पिटल में चल रहा इलाज, चंडीगढ़ के एनजीओ के संस्थापक दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों को बांटे कंबल और अन्य सामान

किसान आंदोलन में सिर्फ किसान ही नहीं हर वर्ग और प्रोफेशन के लोगों के अलावा स्टूडेंट्स और NGO भी हिस्सा लेकर न सिर्फ किसानों का हौसला बढ़ा रहे हैं, बल्कि उनकी हर संभव मदद भी कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में चंडीगढ़ के NGO 'आई एम स्टिल ह्यूमन' ने किसानों की मदद करने के उद्देश्य से कंबल, सेनेटरी पैड, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर, टूथपेस्ट और अन्य आवश्यक सामान बांटी है।

IASH के युवा संस्थापक विवेक मेहरा और उनकी टीम ने भी दिल्ली के सिंघु बॉर्डर पहुंच कर प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों को आवश्यक वस्तुएं वितरित कीं। विवेक मेहरा ने कहा, 'हम वास्तव में अपने देश के किसानों पर गर्व करते हैं और उनकी जायज मांगों के लिए चल रहे प्रदर्शन का तहेदिल से समर्थन करते हैं। ठंड के मौसम में विरोध प्रदर्शन करने का उनका संकल्प वास्तव में सराहनीय है।

'मेहरा ने कहा, 'मैंने अपने पिता को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है, क्योंकि उनके फेफड़ों की सर्जरी होनी है। इसके बावजूद मैंने महसूस किया कि किसानों की मदद करने में हम अपनी व्यक्तिगत समस्याओं को बीच में नहीं आने दे सकते। हम किसानों के ऋणी हैं, एक ऐसा ऋण जिसे कभी चुकाया नहीं जा सकता।'

विवेक मेहरा की टीम के एक वरिष्ठ सदस्य, भवप्रीत सिंह ने कहा, 'विरोध के बीच किसानों के मरने की खबरें बड़ी ही निराशाजनक हैं और हम उनके संघर्ष में उनकी मदद करने के लिए जो भी कर सकते हैं करेंगे। हम पूरी ईमानदारी से मानते हैं कि किसानों की बदौलत ही हम जीवित हैं और हम उनके साथ खड़े रहेंगे, चाहे जो हो जाए ।

बता दें कि आई एम स्टिल ह्यूमन NGO ने कोविड-19 लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी काफी काम किया है जिसके लिए इसे सम्मानित भी किया गया है। इसके अलावा, इस NGO ने अम्फान तूफान पीडि़तों के लिए भी काफी काम किया है, जिससे पश्चिम बंगाल में भारी तबाही हुई। NGO सशस्त्र बलों और नागरिक समाज के कल्याण हेतु प्रमुखता से काम करता है।

