दुखद:पोते और बहू से तंग आकर 70 साल के बुजुर्ग ने लगाया फंदा, मौत

चंडीगढ़40 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने शव को सेक्टर 16 हॉस्पिटल की मॉर्चरी में रखवा दिया। मृतक की पहचान 70 साल के देशराज के रूप में हुई है।
  • पुलिस ने बहू सीमा और पोता ऋषि के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का मामला दर्ज कर उक्त दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है

पोते और बहू से तंग आकर 70 साल के बुजुर्ग ने सेक्टर-22 स्थित अपने घर मे फंदा लगा लिया। दिल्ली से आई बेटी ने हत्या का शक जाहिर किया।पुलिस ने शव को सेक्टर 16 हॉस्पिटल की मॉर्चरी में रखवा दिया। मृतक की पहचान 70 साल के देशराज के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने जब बुजुर्ग के शव की तलाशी ली तो जेब से सुसाइड नोट मिला।

सुसाइड नोट में अपनी मौत का जिम्मेदार बेटे की बहू सीमा और पोता ऋषि को बताया। सेक्टर 17 थाना पुलिस ने बहू सीमा और पोता ऋषि के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का मामला दर्ज कर उक्त दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं पुलिस ने सीमा को ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने पेश किया जहां से अदालत ने उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया।

सेक्टर 22 निवासी 70 साल के देशराज की 29 अक्टूबर को फंदा लगने से मौत हो गई थी। बेटे की बहू सीमा और पोता ऋषि बुजुर्ग को सेकटर 22 के सिविल अस्पताल में लेकर गए जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। बहू और पोता बुजुर्ग को लेकर घर आ गए। इस दौरान म्रतक की बेटी दिल्ली से आई और उसने पुलिस को फोन कर देशराज की हत्या होने का शक जाहिर किया।

सेक्टर 17 थाना प्रभारी राम रत्न शर्मा मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने घटनास्थल की जांच कर मृतक देशराज के शव की जांच की। इस दौरान देशराज की जेब से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला। सुसाइड नोट में अपनी मौत का जिम्मेदार बुुजुर्ग ने बहू सीमा और पोता ऋषि को बताया। शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमाॅर्टम करवाया और बहू सीमा व पोता ऋषि के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का मामला दर्ज किया।

