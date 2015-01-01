पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिमूव लिटर,प्लांट फ्लावर्स:फ़िल्म मेकर नकुल देव का दावा-करोड़ों सैपलिंग रोज़ मुफ्त बांटने वाले रामजी जैमल पर बनाई हरियाणा की पहली डॉक्यूमेंट्री फ़िल्म

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
फ़िल्म से लिया स्क्रीन शॉट।
  • हरियाणा सरकार के कुछ अधिकारियों के साथ एक मीटिंग के लिए चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे नकुल देव ने डीबी प्लस ऐप्प से विशेष तौर पर बात की

(आरती एम अग्निहोत्री). गार्बेज हिल्स को कैसे खूबसूरत फ्लावर बेड्स में कन्वर्ट किया जाए ताकि लोग उनपर दोबारा कूड़ा न फेंकें और उन जगहों को खूबसूरत बनाएं।कोई सीखे हरियाणा के सिरसा के सोशल रिफॉर्मर डॉ. रामजी जैमल से जिन्होंने 13 साल पहले ' रिमूव लिटर,प्लांट फ्लावर्स' की मुहीम शुरू की और आज उनसे सीख लेकर आसपास के गांवों,जिलों और राज्य में इस मूवमेंट ने अपने पैर पसारे। अब जैमल इन पौधों को मुफ्त बांटते हैं ताकि हरिआली तो हो ही,इकोलॉजी भी सही हो जाए।जैमल के इसी अंदाज़ से प्रेरित होकर फिल्ममेकर नकुल देव ने 24 मिनट 30 सेकेंड की एक डाक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म, बिफोर आई डाई बनाई है।

नकुल ने इस फिल्म को अभी कहीं रिलीज़ नहीं किया है।लेकिन वे इसे फिल्म फेस्टिवल्स में भेज रहे हैं।नकुल का दावा है कि हरियाणा में किसी विषय पर बनाई गयी ये पहली डाक्यूमेंट्री फिल्म है।जिसे एक हरियाणवी ने ही प्रोड्यूस और डायरेक्ट किया है और 95 प्रतिशत क्रू भी इसी राज्य से है।अंग्रेजी सब-टाइटल्स के साथ इसे हिंदी भाषा में तैयार किया गया है।हरियाणा सरकार के कुछ अधिकारियों के साथ एक मीटिंग के लिए चंडीगढ़ पहुंचे नकुल देव ने डीबी प्लस ऐप्प से विशेष तौर पर बात की।

फ़िल्म मेकर नकुल देव।
फ़िल्म मेकर नकुल देव।

नकुल कहते हैं के इस वक़्त पूरा विश्व जब ग्लोबल वार्मिंग की समस्या से जूझ रहा है, ऐसे में ये सिर्फ डॉ.रामजी जैमल ही नहीं, धरती पर रह रहे हर शख्स की ज़िम्मेदारी बनती है के वो अपने पर्यावरण और आसपास साफ़-सफाई रखे।बोले, पक्षी,तितलियां और दूसरे इन्सेक्ट जो कभी फूलों पर आकर बैठते थे और अचानक गायब हो गए, ऐसे प्रयासों से उन्हें वापस लाया जा सकता है और मैंने ये रामजी जैमल के प्रयासों से होता देखा है। इसलिए ही मैंने ये फिल्म बनाई ताकि फिल्म देखकर ही सही यंगस्टर्स कुछ सीख लें और फॉलो करें।देव बोले, एक फिल्म मेकर की हैसियत से मैं ऐसी कहानियां चुनता हूं जो ह्यूमैनिटी और एनवायरनमेंट से सम्बंधित सवालों को एक्स्प्लोर करें। बोले 13 साल पहले जैमल 20 हज़ार सैपलिंग मुफ्त बांटते थे।अब वे रोज़ करोड़ों सैपलिंग मुफ्त बांटते हैं। उन्होंने आगे कहा, पीएम मोदी का स्वच्छ भारत अभियान तो कुछ साल पहले ही आया था, लेकिन जैमल ने अपने अभियान की शुरुआत 13 साल पहले कर ली थी।

एनवायर्नमेंट पर पांच और फिल्में लाइन में

व्हाट नेक्स्ट? इस सवाल क जवाब में देव ने कहा के अगले पांच साल में उनका लक्षय एनवायर्नमेंट पर ही पांच फिल्में बनाने का है और उनपर काम भी शुरू हो चुका है।नकुल ने 2002 में दिल्ली से फिल्म का कोर्स किया और अब तक टेररिज्म, वीमेन चाइल्ड टेर्रिफिकिंग,एड्स ,लव जिहाद,छत्तीसगढ़ के नक्सलियों पर फिल्में बना चुके हैं। नकुल को उनकी फिल्मों के लिए कई नेशनल व इंटरनेशनल अवार्ड मिल चुके हैं।

