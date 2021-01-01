पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:हुक्का पिलाने पर सेक्टर-7 का द रीफ रेस्टोरेंट सील, मैनेजर और मालिक पर एफआईआर दर्ज

चंडीगढ़38 मिनट पहले
  • अक्टूबर से अब तक 20 पर हुई कार्रवाई, 11 रेस्टोरेंट हो चुके हैं सील

चंडीगढ़ में पाबंदी के बावजूद होटल-रेस्टोरेंट्स में हुक्का पिलाने का कारोबार बंद नहीं हो रहा है। हुक्का सर्व करने पर सेक्टर-7 के द रीफ रेस्टोरेंट को मंगलवार को सील किया गया है। ओनर अर्शदीप और मैनेजर अंशुल के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई है। सब डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट ईस्ट के निर्देशों पर इस रेस्टोरेंट को सील किया गया है।

छापेमारी के दौरान यहां पर हुक्का सर्व करते हुए पाया गया और हुक्के जब्त भी किए गए। अक्टूबर 2020 में लगी थी पाबंदी: पिछले साल अक्टूबर में हुक्का सर्व करने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई थी। वॉयलेशन पर इसमें धारा-188 के तहत ही कार्रवाई होती थी, जिसके तहत ज्यादा से ज्यादा 1000 रुपए का जुर्माना था और थाने से जमानत हो जाती थी। इसलिए हुक्के का कारोबार जारी रहा।

इसके बाद प्रशासन ने कोविड के मद्देनजर डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट के तहत पाबंदी लगाई और वॉयलेशन पर तीन दिन के लिए रेस्टोरेंट को सील करने के निर्देश जारी किए। हालांकि रेस्टोरेंट्स पर इसका भी ज्यादा असर दिख नहीं रहा है, हुक्का सर्व करना जारी है। अक्टूबर से अब तक सेक्टर-26, इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया, सेक्टर-7, 9, 17 में करीब 20 रेस्टोरेंट्स पर कार्रवाई हो चुकी है, जबकि 11 सील तीन-तीन दिन के लिए सील हुए हैं।

अब लाइसेंस रद्द करने की तैयारी...
सूत्रों के मुताबिक इन निर्देशों से भी ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ा है जिसके चलते अब जिन रेस्टोरेंट्स या क्लबों में हुक्का सर्व करते हुए पाया जाता है उसके लाइसेंस को ही रद्द किए जाने को लेकर तैयारी है।

