घरों को नुकसान आग से:चंडीगढ़ की सीमा से लगते इलाके में कबाड़ कारों में पटाखे की चिंगारी से लगी आग,घरों को नुकसान

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर की सीमा से लगते बहलोलपुर में कबाड़ कारों में लगी आग। मकानों को हुआ नुकसान
  • पुरानी कबाड़ कारों को घरों के पास खाली जगह पर रखा गया था, आग से कई गाड़ियां जली

आज रविवार को दोपहर 1.00 शहर की सीमा से लगते पंजाब के इलाके बहलोलपुर में कबाड़ कारों में भयंकर आग लग गई। इस आग में कई कबाड़ गाड़ियां जलकर खाक हो गई। आग लगने की जानकारी मिलने पर आसपास के लोगों ने फायरब्रिगेड को फोन कर मौके पर बुलाया। फायरब्रिगेड के जवानों ने मौके पर पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया। जानकारी के अनुसार यहां आग लगने के बारे में लोगों का कहना है कि पटाखे की चिंगारी के कारण आग लगी। आग लगने की सूचना पर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची।

आज दोपहर को आग लगी
घरों को नुकसान

इस आग के कारण आसपास के कई घरों को नुकसान पहुंचा। आग इतनी भयंकर थी कि मौके पर चार फायरब्रिगेड को आकर इस पर काबू पाया गया। कई घरों की दीवारों में दरारें भी आ गई। मौके पर स्थिति काफी तनावपूर्ण हो गई। जब आसपास के लोगों ने उनके घरों के पास कबाड़ की कारें खड़ी करने को लेकर हंगामा कर दिया।

आसपास के घरों को हुआ नुकसान
पहले भी आग से घरों को नुकसान हुआ

इन लोगों का कहना था कि इन कबाड़ी की कारों में पहले भी दीवाली के समय आग लगी थी जिससे उनके घरों को नुकसान हो गया था अब आज फिर आग से घरों को नुकसान हुआ है। पुलिस ने मामला शांत करवाया। लोगों ने कहा कि वे यहां कबाड़ की कारों का कारोबार करने के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के लिए पुलिस को शिकायत करेंगे।

लोगों ने फायरब्रिगेड के साथ मिल आग पर काबू पाया
