दीवाली की रात:चंडीगढ़ में पटाखे बैन लेकिन सीमा पर मोहाली में धड़ाधड़ खरीद रहे लोग पटाखे, छोटे बच्चे भी पटाखे खरीदने पहुंच रहे

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
मोहाली फेज-8 और फेज-11 में पटाखे बेचने के लिए स्टॉल लगाए गए है। फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • मोहाली व पंचकूला में शाम को दो घंटे पटाखे चलाने के आदेश, चंडीगढ़ में नहीं चलेंगे पटाखे

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण और प्रदूषण बढ़ने के खतरे के बीच दीवाली पर पटाखे चलाने पर मनाही कर दी गई है। शहर की सीमा से लगते पंजाब के मोहाली इलाके में पिछले तीन दिनों से पटाखे बेचे जा रहे है, जहां से कई लोग पटाखे खरीदने आ रहे है।

मोहाली में जहां पटाखे बिक रहे है वहां छोटे बच्चे भी आ रहे
मोहाली में जहां पटाखे बिक रहे है वहां छोटे बच्चे भी आ रहे

चंडीगढ़ की सीमा के पास पटाखे बिकने के कारण शहर के काफी संख्या में लोग पटाखे खरीदने मोहाली पहुंच रहे है। मोहाली में जहां पटाखे बेचे जा रहे है वहां छोटी उम्र के बच्चे भी पटाखे खरीदने अपने परिजनों के साथ आ रहे है।

दुकानदारों ने कहा इस बार पटाखाें की बिक्री काफी कम है।
दुकानदारों ने कहा इस बार पटाखाें की बिक्री काफी कम है।

मोहाली के फेज-8 के खाली मैदान में 15 दुकानें पटाखों की सजी हुई है। डीसी मोहाली गिरीश दयालन के अनुसार इस बार मोहाली में शाम 8 से 10 बजे तक पटाखे चलाए जाने की अनुमति है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इसके बाद भी कोई पटाखे चलाते हुए पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

