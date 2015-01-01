पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैन के बाद भी चले पटाखे:शहर में प्रशासन की ओर से बैन लगाने के बावजूद चले पटाखे, तीन स्थानों पर लगी आग

चंडीगढ़एक मिनट पहले
प्रशासन के पटाखे चलाने के लिए लगाए बैन के बावजूद चले पटाखे। डेमो फोटो
  • पुलिस की ओर से पटाखे चलाने वालों पर नजर रखने के लिए लगाए गए थे पुलिसकर्मी
  • पटाखे कम चलने से शहर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स का स्तर आज सुबह 10 बजे तक 151 तक पहुंचा

चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन की ओर से दीवाली पर्व के मौके पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर लगाए गए बैन का असर काफी हुआ है। इस साल शहर में कम पटाखे चलने के कारण एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स का स्तर आज सुबह 10.00 बजे 151 तक पहुंचा है। पिछले साल दीवाली के अगले दिन एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स का स्तर 400 से 500 के बीच रहा था।

शहर के पुलिस विभाग की ओर से पटाखे चलाने वालों पर नकेल कसने के लिए करीब 9 सौ पुलिस कर्मियों को लगाया गया था जहां शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर तैनात किया गया था। दीवाली की रात पुलिस वाले पटाखे चलाने वालों के पीछे भागते रहे। पटाखे न चलाने के नियमों की पालना करवाने के लिए पुलिस विभाग को जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी।

शहर की कॉलोनियों में पटाखे ज्यादा चलाए गए, क्योंकि वहां पुलिस के पहुंचने से पहले ही युवक पटाखे चला कर भाग जाते थे। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल काफी कम पटाखे चलाए गए लेकिन पुलिस पटाखे चलाने वालों पर पूरी तरह से नकेल नहीं कस पाई। शहर की सीमा के साथ लगते पंजाब के मोहाली इलाके में पटाखे तीन दिनों से बिक रहे थे जहां से चंडीगढ़ के लोगों ने काफी पटाखे लाए और रात को इसे चलाया गया।

शहर के तीन स्थानों पर दीवाली वाली रात आग लगने की घटना हुई। शहर के हल्लोमाजरा के पास कबाड़ी मार्केट में आग लग गई। आग लगातार बढ़ रही थी, इस पर फायरबिग्रेड को फोन कर मौके पर बुलाया गया । यहां पर 4 फायर टेंडरों ने पहुंच कर आग पर काबू पाया। इसके अलावा दो थ्रीव्हीलर और एक गाड़ी आग की चपेट में आई। जहां पर फायरबिग्रेड ने आग पर काबू पाया।

