सराहनीय:फर्स्ट क्लास के स्टूडेंट दिवनीश ने श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की शिक्षा को पेपर्स पर स्केच के जरिए दर्शाया, वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इंडिया में नाम

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
परिवार के साथ दिवनीश व उसके द्वारा बनाया गया स्केच।
  • दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की ओर से भी दिवनीश को सम्मानित किया गया

सॉपिंस स्कूल सेक्टर-32 में फर्स्ट क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स दिवनीश सिंह ने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इंडिया में अपना नाम दर्ज करवा दिया है। दिवनीश ने सभी 10 सिख गुरुओं की कुर्बानियों और गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की शिक्षा को 141 पेंसिल शेड्स की मदद से पेपर्स पर स्केच के जरिए दर्शाया है। 7 साल के दिवनीश ने यह पूरा काम एक महीने में खत्म किया और इस वजह से उसका नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इंडिया में दर्ज हुआ है।

मां से सीखा स्केचिंग

जीरकपुर निवासी दिवनीश की मां वरलीन कौर ने बताया कि सिखिज्म की तरफ दिवनीश का झुकाव वह देख पा रही थीं। इसके साथ ही उसका इंट्रेस्ट स्केचिंग में भी था। ऐसे में उन्होंने दिवनीश को ट्रेनिंग दी क्योंकि लॉकडाउन की वजह से स्कूल बंद थे और वह बाहर कुछ सीखने के लिए भी नहीं जा सकता था।

इस वजह से सबकुछ घर पर ही किया। वरलीन ने कहा कि जब मुझे लगा कि वह इस काबिल हो गया है कि खुद से स्केचिंग कर सकता है तब इस प्रोजेक्ट को शुरू किया गया। वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इंडिया को संपर्क किया गया और उनकी देखरेख में स्केचिंग का काम शुरू हुआ।

इस काम को दिवनीश ने एक महीने में पूरा किया। इस वजह से उसका नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड इंडिया में दर्ज हुआ। इसके अलावा दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी की ओर से भी दिवनीश को सम्मानित किया गया है।

एबेकस में भी नेशनल लेवल प्राइज...

दिवनीश ने एबेकस के नेशनल लेवल के ओलंपियाड में भी सेकेंड पोजिशन हासिल की थी। दिवनीश के पिता हरप्रीत सिंह बिजनेसमैन हैं। सॉपिंस स्कूल के डायरेक्टर प्रिंसिपल एबीएस सिद्धू ने कहा कि हमें दिवनीश की अचीवमेंट पर गर्व है क्योंेकि 7 साल की कम उम्र में उसने सिखों की कुर्बानियों और उनकी शिक्षा को इतनी खूबसूरती से दर्शाया है कि उसका नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में शामिल हो गया।

