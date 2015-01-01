पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रॉक गार्डन खुला:246 दिन बाद खुला राॅक गार्डन, एंट्री पर नियम माने, अंदर सब कुछ भूले

चंडीगढ़23 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना से बचने के लिए नहीं माने नियम
  • 246 दिन से खाली पड़े रॉक गार्डन में भीड़ देख बंदर भी हैरान से नजर आए

17 मार्च 2020 को बंद हुआ राॅक गार्डन वीरवार से लोगों के लिए खुल गया। पहले ही दिन लोगों ने जमकर उल्लंघन किया। कोरोना से बचने के लिए न तो लोगों ने मास्क लगाया और न ही उचित दूरी रखी। ग्रुप सेल्फी की मनाही थी, लेकिन पूरा दिन नियम टूटते दिखाई दिए।

रॉक गार्डन 246 दिन से बंद था। यहां की गलियां सुनसान थीं। लेकिन वीरवार को यहां रौनक लौट आई। कई महीने से खाली पड़े रॉक गार्डन में लोगों की भीड़ देखकर बंदर भी चौंक गए। ऐसा ही एक फोटो भास्कर के फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे में कैद हुआ। इसमें बंदर के चेहरे के हाव-भाव बता रहे हैं कि वह भीड़ देखकर कैसे चौंक गया है।

बाहर- चेहरे पर था मास्क और एक-दूसरे से रखे हुए थे दो गज की दूरी
बाहर- चेहरे पर था मास्क और एक-दूसरे से रखे हुए थे दो गज की दूरी

रॉक गार्डन के अंदर बच्चे हो या बड़े सभी लोगों ने न तो दो गज की दूरी का ध्यान रखा और न ही चेहरे पर मास्क लगाया। जबकि इन दिनों कोरोना का संक्रमण फिर से तेजी से फैली रहा। लेकिन गार्डन में लोग बेफिक्र होकर घूमते दिखाई दिए।

अंदर- न दो गज की दूरी दिखी और न चेहरे पर मास्क
अंदर- न दो गज की दूरी दिखी और न चेहरे पर मास्क

जगह-जगह पर दिशा निर्देश पर मानने वाले कुछ ही
राॅक गार्डन में अंदर साफ सफाई का काम चल रहा है। कई जगहों पर मास्क जरूर पहनें, ग्रुप में सेल्फी खिंचने पर पाबंदी जैसे दिशानिर्देशों को लेकर नोटिस लगाए गए हैं। लेकिन ज्यादातर लोग यहां पर बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे थे। यहां तक कि छोटे बच्चों को भी मास्क नहीं पहनाया गया था। राॅक गार्डन में सबसे ज्यादा वायलेशन ये है कि ग्रुप में सेल्फी पर पाबंदी है लेकिन ज्यादातर लोग यही करते दिखे। खासतौर से पानी के झरने के पास ज्यादा भीड़ रही।

संकरी दीवारों से हो सकता है खतरा
राॅक गार्डन में संकरी दीवारें हैं जिनमें ज्यादातर लोग हाथ लगाते हुए निकलते हैं। इससे ज्यादा खतरा हो सकता है क्योंकि कई छोटी-छोटी जगह ऐसी हैं जहां पर लोगों के हाथ न लगे ऐसा मुश्किल है। प्रवेश करने से लेकर वापस बाहर आने तक करीब 18-20 ऐसे प्वाइंट हैं जहां पर लोगों के हाथ दीवारों या छोटे-छोटे दरवाजों में लगने की संभावना बहुत ज्यादा है। इसके अलावा ज्यादा लोगों को एक साथ अंदर भेजने से ज्यादा भीड़ कुछ जगहों पर लग रही है जहां पर एक ही व्यक्ति एक टाइम में अंदर जा सकता है।

