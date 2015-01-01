पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक्शन में एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन:पटाखे बेचने पर चंडीगढ़ के मनीमाजरा में पहली FIR, आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर बेल पर छोड़ा

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने आरोपी शंकर के खिलाफ 51 बी डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत और धारा 188 के तहत दर्ज किया है।
  • दुकानदार गोबिंदपुरा मनीमाजरा में अपनी दुकान पर पटाखे बेच रहा था

SSP यूटी के आदेशों पर पुलिस ने शहर में चेकिंग शुरू की और देखा कि कोई उनके एरिया में पटाखे तो नहीं बेच रहा है। इस बार प्रशासन की तरफ से दिवाली पर पटाखे बेचने और जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। अब इस मामले में मनीमाजरा थाना पुलिस ने पहली FIR रजिस्टर की है।

FIR एक दुकानदार के खिलाफ दर्ज की गई है जो कि गोबिंदपुरा मनीमाजरा में अपनी दुकान पर पटाखे बेच रहा था। आरोपी की पहचान मनीमाजरा गोबिंदपुरा के रहने वाले शंकर सिंह के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने शंकर के खिलाफ 51 B डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत और धारा 188 के तहत दर्ज किया है। दुकानदार को गिरफ्तार करके बेल पर छोड़ दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत और चीन 3 दिन तक रोज 30% सैनिक वापस बुलाएंगे, पैंगॉन्ग से तीन फेज में होगी सेना की वापसी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें