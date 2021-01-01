पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजनेस प्लान:‘हल्ट’ में पौष्टिक आटे के आइडिया को पहला इनाम

चंडीगढ़
  • बिजनेस प्लान कंपीटिशन की विजेता टीम रीजनल, फिर देश के लेवल पर करेगी पार्टिसिपेट

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के यूनिवर्सिटी बिजनेस स्कूल (यूबीएस) में हुए हल्ट कंपीटिशन के दौरान पौष्टिक आटा के आइडिया को पहला पुरस्कार मिला है। फूड फॉर गुड के थीम पर हुए इस कंपीटिशन का मकसद था फूड इंडस्ट्री के आसपास आइडिया को देना जिसमें निर्णायक की भूमिका निभाई अरिजीत भट्टाचार्य, सायंतन मुखर्जी और विनोद सूद ने।

सभी प्रतिभागियों के लिए यूबीएस में मेंटरिंग सेशन भी कराए गए थे। कुल 15 टीमों ने इसमें पार्टिसिपेट किया जिसमें से छह फाइनल राउंड तक पहुंची। सभी टीमों ने अपने-अपने आईडिया जजेस के सामने रखे ताकि उनको फाइनेंसियल मदद मिल सके। पहले स्थान पर रहे ललित मोहन सिंह, मंगेश रहाणे और सत्यम श्रीवास्तव।

इस टीम ने आम आटे में मिलाने के लिए ऐसा पाउडर तैयार किया है जो रोजाना गेहूं के आटे में मिलाने पर न्यूट्रिशन की 70 फीसदी जरूरतें पूरा कर देगा। इस पाउडर में उन्होंने सोयाबीन, राजगीर और अलसी के बीज मिलाएं हैं। सही स्वाद और मात्रा के लिए वह नापने का चम्मच भी अपने पाउडर के बॉक्स में ही देंगे। यह टीम आगे रीजनल लेवल पर चंडीगढ़ को रिप्रेजेंट करेगी। इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर जीतने के बाद ही उनको बिजनेस के लिए सीड मनी मिल सकेगी।

दूसरे स्थान पर रही सौरभ सत्येंद्र कुमार, शिवम जैन और काव्य एस पिल्लई की टीम। इस टीम का आइडिया सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप के जरिए आटे का ही बिजनेस मॉडल तैयार करना था। वह सीधे किसानों से गेहूं खरीद कर सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप को देंगे और वहां से आटा लेकर उसकी क्वालिटी मेंटेन करते हुए बाजार में शुद्ध आटा उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

फिलहाल बाजार में जो आटा आता है, उसमें मैदा मिला रहता है। तीसरे स्थान पर रही लक्ष्य मित्तल, मंजूषा, भव्य शर्मा और शिवम सलवान की टीम। इस टीम का आइडिया सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप और रेडी वालों के जरिए सब्जी कि वे देश को कम करना और शुद्ध सब्जी उपलब्ध कराना था।

वह सोलर आधारित ऐसी कार्ट तैयार करेंगे जिसमें वेंडर की सब्जियां ठीक रहेगी। पौष्टिक और सुरक्षित सब्जियों के लिए वे सीधे किसानों से सब्जियां खरीद कर इन कार्ट में उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

