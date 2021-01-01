पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर छात्रों के लिए फिटजी ने शुरू की फॅारच्यूनेट 40 परीक्षा

चंडीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
आईआईटी-जेईई के उम्मीदवारों को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए देश के प्रमुख संस्थान फिटजी द्वारा एक सामाजिक पहल के रूप में, फॅारच्यूनेट 40 चयन परीक्षा रविवार, 21 फरवरी 2021 को राष्ट्रव्यापी आयोजित की जाएगी। परीक्षा ऑफलाइन मोड, कंप्यूटर-आधारित परीक्षण मोड, नामित केंद्रों पर या प्रचलित ऑनलाइन मोड के माध्यम से आयोजित की जाएगी व यह घर से लिया जा सकता है।

फाॅरच्युनेट 40- आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर पृष्ठभूमि के प्रतिभाशाली छात्रों को विश्व स्तरीय प्रशिक्षण प्रदान करने और जेईई मेन एंड एडवांस्ड और अन्य प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं में सफलता और शीर्ष रैंक हासिल करने के लिए उन्हें सशक्त बनाने का कार्यक्रम है।

कार्यक्रम आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर छात्रों को वर्ष 2021-22 में नौवीं और ग्यारहवीं कक्षा में जाने वाले छात्रों की सहायता करता है और जिनकी कुल पैतृक आय रुपये 10,000/- प्रति माह से कम है। फिटजी इन मेधावी छात्रों को अपने सपनों साकार करने की दिशा में, फिटजी कार्यक्रम के लिए 100% छात्रवृत्ति और छात्रावास के शुल्क पर 100% छूट प्रदान करके सहायता करता है।

इंटीग्रेटेड स्कूल प्रोग्राम के लिए, छात्र से स्कूल शुल्क लिया जाएगा व कुछ स्थानों पर स्कूल शुल्क पर छात्रवृत्ति भी प्रदान की जा सकती है। प्रत्येक कार्यक्रम के लिए फॅारच्यूनेट 40 बैच, प्रत्येक स्थान पर, अधिकतम 40 छात्र होंगे। सभी बच्चों को उनकी पृष्ठभूमि के बावजूद गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा प्रदान करने की दृष्टि से, फॅारच्यूनेट 40 कार्यक्रम को फिटजी द्वारा डिजाइन किया गया है।

