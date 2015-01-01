पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:कोहरे की वजह से पांच फ्लाइट देरी से पहुंचीं, दो-तीन दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहेगा

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चंडीगढ़ में सुबह और शाम को घना कोहरा छाने लगा है। इस वजह से पार्कों में सैर करने वालों की संख्या में भी कमी आई हैै।

बुधवार सुबह 8:30 बजे शहर में घना कोहरा छाया हुआ था। विजिबिलिटी 50 से 200 मीटर के बीच थी। सर्द हवाएं चलतीं रहीं। मंगलवार रात इस सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। रात का तापमान 6.2 दर्ज किया गया। 2019 में 29 दिसंबर को 2.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। बुधवार सुबह 11:30 बजे एकाएक कोहरा छंट गया और तेज धूप निकल आई।

बेशक धूप निकली, लेकिन सर्द हवाओं से कोई राहत नहीं मिली। मौसम विभाग के कार्यकारी निदेशक शिवेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि नॉर्थ वेस्टर्ली हवाएं चल रही हैं। इस वजह से रात और सुबह के समय घना कोहरा छा रहा है। अगले एक-दो दिन ऐसा ही मौसम रहेगा। चंडीगढ़ में एक-दो दिन कोहरा छाएगा। इसके बाद रात के तापमान में और गिरावट आने की संभावना है।

दिन के तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। उधर, कोहरे की वजह से बुधवार को पांच फ्लाइट अपने निर्धारित समय से एक से दो घंटे लेट रहीं। बुधवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 16.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम रहा। मंगलवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 6.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

एक से डेढ़ घंटे की देरी से पहुंची फ्लाइट...
खराब मौसम और पुअर विजिबिलिटी के चलते विभिन्न डेस्टिनेशन से चंडीगढ़ आने वाली फ्लाइट एक से डेढ़ घंटे की देरी से यहां पहुंचीं। इंडिगो की अहमदाबाद-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट जो 10:05 पर आती है, वह सुबह 11:18 पर आई। इंडिगो की श्रीनगर-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट दोपहर 1:05 पर आती है, लेकिन यह दोपहर 3:06 पर चंडीगढ़ आई।

गो एयर की श्रीनगर-चंडीगढ़ फ्लाइट दाेपहर 1:45 पर आती है, यह फ्लाइट 2:39 पर लैंड हुई। ये दोनों फ्लाइट्स श्रीनगर में मौसम खराब होने की वजह से यहां लेट पहुंची। एयर इंडिया दिल्ली-चंडीगढ़ सुबह 9:30 बजे आती है, लेकिन सुबह 10:40 बजे आई। एयर इंडिया की लेह-चंडीगढ़ 10:15 पर आने वाली फ्लाइट 11:05 पर आई।

100 मीटर विजिबिलिटी रही बुधवार सुबह सुबह 8:30 बजे
11:30 बजे मौसम खुला तो विजिबिलिटी हुई 2 से 4 हजार मीटर
16.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया बुधवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान

सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम रहा
6.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया मंगलवार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान

आगे ऐसा रहेगा मौसम

  • वीरवार: सुबह कोहरा छाया रहेगा। 12 बजे के आसपास धूप निकलने की संभावना है। दिन का अधिकतम 17 डिग्री रह सकता है। न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री रह सकता है।
  • शुक्रवार: कोहरा छाएगा। दोपहर को धूप निकल सकती है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 18 और न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री रह सकता है।
  • शनिवार: आसमान साफ रहने की संभावना है। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 19 और न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री रह सकता है।

मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट-अभी चलेंगी सर्द हवाएं
मौसम विभाग ने अलर्ट जारी कर कहा है कि फिलहाल सर्द हवाओं का दौर जारी रहेगा। पुअर विजिबिलिटी में बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही गाड़ी लेकर बाहर निकलें। गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही घर से बाहर निकलें। मौसम शुष्क है, ऐसे में त्वचा पर इसका असर पड़ता है। इसलिए मॉइशचराइजर का इस्तेमाल करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें