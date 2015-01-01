पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:सुबह से छाया है कोहरा, पर आज मौसम रहेगा सामान्य

चंडीगढ़4 मिनट पहले
सोमवार को आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं।
  • आज दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की संभावना है

चंडीगढ़ में आज सुबह से घाना कोहरा छाया हुआ है।मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ ने पहले ही पूर्वानुमान लगाया था कि शनिवार को बारिश के बाद रविवार और सोमवार को कोहरा छाया रह सकता है।मौसम विभाग चंडीगढ़ के निदेशक सुरेंद्र पॉल के मुताबिक वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस और अरब सागर से आ रही हवाओं के चलते शुक्रवार देर रात अचानक बादल छाए और बारिश शुरू हो गई। हालांकि बारिश ज्यादा देर नहीं हुई और शनिवार को आसमान साफ़ रहा।

विभाग के अनुसार रविवार को आसमान साफ रहने के आसार हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रहने की संभावना है। सोमवार को आंशिक बादल छा सकते हैं। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री रह सकता है।मंगलवार को आंशिक बादल छाने की संभावना है। बीच-बीच में धूप भी निकलेगी।

