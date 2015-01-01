पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Former Punjab CM Beant Singh's Daughter And Former Cabinet Minister Gurkanwal Kaur Appealed To PM Modi To Solve The Problems Of Farmers Sitting On Protest.

पीएम से अपील:बोलीं पंजाब के पूर्व सीएम बेअंत सिंह की बेटी और पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री गुरकंवल कौर-ठंड में धरने पर बैठे किसानों का हल निकालें पीएम की टीम में मौजूद बुद्धिजीवी

चंडीगढ़22 मिनट पहले
गुरकंवल कौर ने कहा- किसान तो पहले ही कर्जे की मार तले दबे हैं, बावजूद इसके अपने काम छोड़कर ठंड में बैठे हैं। वह बोलीं, ये बिल गलत है इसे बदलने की जरूरत है। अगर बदल नहीं सकते तो कोई हल तो निकालें। 
  • बुधवार को मीडिया के माध्यम से पंजाब के पूर्व सीएम बेअंत सिंह की बेटी और पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री गुरकंवल कौर ने पीएम मोदी और केंद्र सरकार से अपील की

पंजाब ही एक वो राज्य है जो देश में ग्रीन रिवोल्युशन लाया। यहां ज्यादातर लोग किसान ही हैं। लेकिन केंद्र सरकार हम पर ही नक्सलाइट कहकर तोहमत लगा रही है जोकि गलत है। पीएम मोदी को देखना चाहिए कि किस तरह ठंड में हमारे बुजुर्ग किसान धरने पर बैठे हैं। क्यों उनका सब्र टेस्ट किया जा रहा है? इस मुद्दे का हल निकलना जरूरी है।

बुधवार को मीडिया के माध्यम से पंजाब के पूर्व सीएम बेअंत सिंह की बेटी और पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री गुरकंवल कौर ने पीएम मोदी और केंद्र सरकार से अपील की कि वह कृषि बिलों को लेकर जो बखेड़ा खड़ा हुआ है,उसका हल जरूर निकालें। उनके पास बुद्धिजीवियों की पूरी टीम है, वह हल निकाल सकते हैं। पीएम को सोचना चाहिए कि किसानों के नेताओं से खुद बात करें, उनका मजाक न बनाएं।

उन्होंने आगे कहा कि इस वक्त वैसे ही कोरोना के कारण हर ओर हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। पता नहीं कब क्या हो जाए। ऐसे में किसानों के साथ ऐसा बेरुखा व्यवहार बिलकुल गलत है। किसान तो पहले ही कर्जे की मार तले दबे हैं, बावजूद इसके अपने काम छोड़कर ठंड में बैठे हैं। वह बोलीं, ये बिल गलत है इसे बदलने की जरूरत है। अगर बदल नहीं सकते तो कोई हल तो निकालें।

