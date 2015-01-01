पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीनेट इलेक्शन करवाने को लेकर:पूर्व सीनेटरों ने VC ऑफिस को घेरा, 2 घंटे बाद VC बाहर आए और बातचीत के लिए सीनेटरों-टीचर्स को अंदर ले गए

चंडीगढ़26 मिनट पहले
नारेबाजी करने वाले पूर्व सीनेटरों से मिलने बाहर निकले पीयू के वीसी राजकुमार।फोटो लखवंत सिंह
  • सीनेटर-टीचर्स की मांग थी कि PU में सीनेट इलेक्शन कराए जाएं

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी के पूर्व सीनेटरों की ओर से आज सीनेट इलेक्शन करवाने को लेकर रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। पूर्व सीनेटरों व टीचर्स ने पहले VC के कैंप ऑफिस पर प्रदर्शन किया, वहां जब उन्हें पता चला कि आज VC अपने ऑफिस पहुंचे है तो वे फिर कैंप ऑफिस से रोष प्रदर्शन करते हुए वीसी ऑफिस पहुंच कर नारेबाजी की गई।

सीनेटर-टीचर्स ने विरोध दर्ज करवाया
सीनेटर-टीचर्स ने विरोध दर्ज करवाया

करीब दो घंटों के बाद काफी मशक्कत के बाद VC राजकुमार अपने ऑफिस से बाहर आकर पूर्व सीनेटरों-टीचर्स से मिले और बात करने के लिए उनमें से 10 लोगों को ऑफिस के अंदर ले गए। VC ऑफिस के बाहर बैरिकेड लगाकर पीयू सुरक्षागार्ड और चंडीगढ़ पुलिस खड़ी थी। बैरिकेड के पास पहुंच कर पूर्व सीनेटर काफी गर्म हो गए और उन्होंने पीयू के चीफ सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को गेट खोलने के लिए कहा लेकिन उसने ऐसा नहीं किया । इस पर पूर्व सीनेटर काफी गुस्सा हो गए। ऑफिस के बाहर दरियां बिछा कर पूर्व सीनेटर और टीचर्स बैठ गए और नारेबाजी करते रहे। इसी दौरान कुछ स्टूडेंट भी वहां पहुंच गए और उनके साथ मिलकर नारेबाजी करने लगे।

PU VC दो घंटे बाद नारेबाजी करने वालों से मिलने पहुंचे।
PU VC दो घंटे बाद नारेबाजी करने वालों से मिलने पहुंचे।

PU के प्रो. रविंदर नाथ शर्मा ने कहा कि जिस तरह से VC ने यहां पर अपनी मनमर्जी से काम किए जा रहे है उससे स्थिति खराब हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि VC राजकुमार को जल्द से जल्द सीनेट के इलेक्शन करवाने चाहिए। रोष प्रदर्शन के दौरान पूर्व सीनेटर अशोक गोयल ने कहा कि VC PU को खत्म करने पर लगे हुए है। PU के टीचर्स-स्टूडेंट की ओर से रोजाना VC ऑफिस को घेरा जा रहा है और सीनेट के इलेक्शन करवाने को लेकर मांग की जा रही है।

