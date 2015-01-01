पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकार्पण:सेक्टर -39 वाॅटर वर्क्स के यूजीआर की 1 दिन की पानी क्षमता करने का शिलान्यास 1 काे

चंडीगढ़18 मिनट पहले
(राजबीर सिंह राणा) सेक्टर-39 वाॅटर वर्क्स के यूजीआर (अंडर ग्राउंड रिजर्वायर) में पानी की क्षमता 2184 लाख लीटर से बढ़ाकर 4186 लाख लीटर करने का शिलान्यास पहली दिसंबर को पंजाब के गवर्नर एवं प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर रखेंगे। वाटर वर्क्स के यूजीआर में एक दिन की वाटर सप्लाई होने से कजौली की लाइनों में इमरजेंसी रिपेयर लिए जाने के बाद भी शहर में लो प्रेशर सप्लाई की प्रॉब्लम्स नहीं रहेगी।

लेकिन इसके लिए दो साल लगेंगे। सेक्टर 39 वाटर वर्क्स के यूजीआर में आधे दिन से एक दिन की पानी की क्षमता करने का काम एचएल हांडा एंड कंपनी करवाने लगेगी। इसके लिए निगम के पब्लिक हेल्थ विंग की ओर से 37 करोड़ 37 लाख 33 हजार का टेंडर तीन बार लगाया। दो बार तीन-तीन कंपनी आई लेकिन हर बार एचएल हांडा ही योग्य रही।

ऐसे में तीसरी बार सिंगल कंपनी योग्य रहने पर निगम के पब्लिक हेल्थ की ओर से फाइनेंशियल बिड खोलने के लिए निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव से अप्रूवल ली। इसके बाद खोली गई फाइनेंशियल बिड में एचएल हांडा कंपनी द्वारा बिड में 34 करोड़ 94 लाख 40 हजार 532 रुपए कोट किया मिला , जोकि टेंडर कॉस्ट से 6.5 फीसदी कम था।

इस कंपनी को अलॉटमेंट लैटर जारी किया। और लैटर लिखकर कहा गया कि 10 दिन भीतर बैंक गारंटी 1 करोड़ 74 लाख 72 हजार 26 रुपए जमा करवाएं। कंपनी की ओर से इस सप्ताह बैंक गारंटी जमा की जाएगी।

पिछले हफ्ते किया था टेंडर अलॉट...
नगर निगम कमिश्नर केके यादव का कहना है कि सेक्टर-39 वाॅटर वर्क्स के यूजीआर में पानी की स्टोरेज क्षमता एक दिन की करने का शिलान्यास पंजाब के गवर्नर एवं प्रशासक वीपी सिंह बदनोर पहली दिसंबर को करेंगे। इसके बाद एचएल हांडा एंड कंपनी काम करवाने लगेगी। इस कंपनी को पिछले सप्ताह टेंडर अलॉट किया गया था।

