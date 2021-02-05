पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीन प्रति उदासीन:चंडीगढ़ में वैक्सीन की डोज लेने के लिए फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स आगे नहीं आ रहे, 1002 में से केवल 383 ने ली डोज

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
शहर में वैक्सीन लगाने का जितना टारगेट रखा गया है उससे कम लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंच रहे है। डेमो फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
शहर में वैक्सीन लगाने का जितना टारगेट रखा गया है उससे कम लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंच रहे है। डेमो फोटो
  • शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले कम आने के कारण लोग डोज लेने से बना रहे बहाना

शहर में वैक्सीनेशन का काम चल रहा है लेकिन यहां पर फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर जिन्हें डोज दी जानी है वे बहाने बना कर डोज लेने से बच रहे है। राहत की बात यह है कि चंडीगढ़ में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से गिरावट आ रही है। गुरुवार को सिर्फ 12 लाेगों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव आई। इस आंकड़े के मुताबिक अब शहर का पॉजिटिविटी रेट मात्र 0.99 फीसदी रह गया है। अब एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या भी 187 रह गई है। यह ट्राई सिटी में में सबसे कम है। वहीं, चिंता की बात ये है कि लोग टीका लगवाने के लिए आगे नहीं आ रहे। शहर में गुरुवार को 1002 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, लेकिन 383 ने ही इसे लगवाया।

जागरूक किया जाएगा

डीएचएस अमनदीप कंग ने कहा कि कई फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के वैक्सीन लगवाने न आने की वजह यह भी है कि उनके मन में है कि अब तो कोरोना के मामले लगभग खत्म हो गए हैं, ऐसे में वैक्सीन लगवाने का क्या फायदा। यह भ्रम दूर करने के लिए काउंसलिंग की जा रही है। इसके लिए तीन-चार सेशंस लगाए जाएंगे। जिसमें बताया जाएगा कि कोरोना वायरस अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है, वैक्सीन लगवाना जरूरी है। इसके लिए सेक्टर-26 स्थित पुलिस लाइन में बनाए गए वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में ही काउंसिलिंग होगी।

19 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज ठीक हुए

गुरुवार को 19 मरीज ठीक होकर घरों को रवाना हो गए। एक मरीज की मौत हो गई। शहर में अभी तक कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा 337 तक पहुंच गया है। शहर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 21036 रह गई है। शहर में अभी तक 20512 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं।

शहर के इन सेंटर पर वैक्सीन की डोज लेने पहुंचे फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर

  • जीएमएसएच-16 के पहले सेंटर पर 195 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य था, लेकिन केवल 62 लोगों को टीका लगा। दूसरे सेंटर पर 193 का लक्ष्य था, लेकिन यहां पर केवल 70 को टीका लगा।
  • सिविल अस्पताल सेक्टर-45 में वैक्सीन लगाने का टारगेट था 100 को, लेकिन यहां सिर्फ 50 लोगों को टीका लगा।
  • सिविल अस्पताल मनीमाजरा में 100 लोगों को टीका लगना था लेकिन यहां केवल 12 ने ही लगवाया टीका।
  • पीजीआई, एपीसी सेंटर में 100 में से सिर्फ 50 लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंचे।
  • पीजीआई, एनएचई सेंटर में 100 में से 13 लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंचे।
  • पीजीआई, एलटी सेंटर में 100 में से 47 लोग टीका लगवाने आए।
  • चंडीगढ़ पुलिस अस्पताल-26 में 25 लोगों को टीका लगवाने का टारगेट था जिसमें से 20 को लगा टीका।
  • ईएसआई रामदरबार में 60 में से 40 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई।

टारगेट से कम लगवा रहे वैक्सीन

पिछले महीने 16 जनवरी को जब हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन की डोज दी गई थी तो पहले दिन 74 फीसदी ने टीके लगवा लिए थे। तब कहा जा रहा था कि नई वैक्सीन है, लोगों में डर है। जैसे-जैसे लोग टीका लगवाएंगे तो डर दूर हो जाएगा। अब हर दिन जितने फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को टीका लगाने का टारगेट रखा गया है उससे कम लोग ही टीका लगवाने आ रहे है। वीरवार को 1002 लोगों को टीका लगवाने का टारगेट था जिसमें से केवल 383 लोगों ने ही विभिन्न सेंटर पर पहुंच कर टीका लगवाया।

