तैयारी:आईटी पार्क के लिए जनरल हाउसिंग स्कीम अप्रैल में हो सकती है लॉन्च

चंडीगढ़3 घंटे पहले
चंडीगढ़ हाउसिंग बोर्ड अप्रैल महीने में आईटी पार्क में जनरल हाउसिंग स्कीम लांच करने की तैयारी में जुटा है। यहां के लिए 728 मकानों की जनरल हाउसिंग स्कीम फाइनल की गई है और इसके लिए ड्राइंग्स वगैरह फाइनल कर प्लान अप्रूवल कमेटी को सब्मिट कर दी गई है। यहां पर सिर्फ दो प्लाॅट में ये फ्लैट्स बनाए जाएंगे जो कि ग्राउंड फ्लोर और 6 मंजिला के होंगे।

इसके साथ ही बेसमेंट गाड़ियों को पार्क करने के लिए बनाई जाएगी। सीएचबी अफसरों के मुताबिक यहां से मंजूरी मिलते ही इस स्कीम को लांच कर दिया जाएगा। बोर्ड को फाइनल करना है। लेकिन शुरुआती जो कैलुक्लेशन अभी की गई है उसमें यहां फोर बैडरुम का फ्लैट करीब 2.25 करोड़ रुपए तक में ही आएगा। जिसमें गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स(जीएसटी) और साथ में जुड़ेगी।

यहां पर मकानों का रेट कलेक्टर रेट के हिसाब से ही तय होगा और इस एरिया का कलेक्टर रेट भी काफी ज्यादा है। पंजाब-हरियाणा के विधायकों और पीजीआई के डाॅक्टर्स के लिए भी हाउसिंग:- वहीं आईटी पार्क में ही पंजाब और हरियाणा के विधायकों के साथ ही पीजीआई के डाॅक्टर्स के लिए भी गवर्नमेंट हाउसिंग शुरु की जाएगी।

इसके लिए भी बोर्ड की तरफ से आर्किटेक्ट तय कर दिया गया है जो इस स्कीम को लेकर सभी ड्राइंग्स वगैरह तैयार करेंगे। हांलाकि इसमें कितने फ्लैट्स बनाए जाने हैं वो लिखित में दोनों राज्य सरकारों की तरफ से लैटर आने के बाद ही तय हो पाएगा।

269 प्राॅपर्टी के लिए ऑक्शऩ...

वहीं दूसरी तरफ बोर्ड अब जल्द ही 269 प्राॅपर्टी की ऑक्शन भी करने जा रहा है जिसके लिए प्रशासन से मंजूरी मांगी गई है। ये ऑक्शन इस महीने के पहले हफ्ते में ही शुरु हो जानी थी लेकिन रिजर्व प्राइस में कमी और प्रशासन की तरफ से मंजूरी न मिल पाने के चलते इसमें अब कुछ और टाईम लगेगा। इसमें करीब 108 मकान फ्री होल्ड के रखे गए हैं।

