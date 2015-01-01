पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैर-सपाटा:डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए गोवा पहली पसंद, कई स्पेशल ऑफर

चंडीगढ़34 मिनट पहले
गुजरात को बेस्ट स्टाॅल अवाॅर्ड मिला।
  • हिमाचल भवन में चले रहे इंडिया ट्रेवल मार्ट के अंतिम दिन गुजरात टूरिज्म को बेस्ट स्टाॅल अवाॅर्ड से नवाजा गया...

कोविड काल में उत्तर भारत के लोग डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग और सैर सपाटे के लिए गोवा जाना पसंद कर रहे हैं। इंडिया ट्रैवल मार्ट (आईटीएम) की ओर से आयोजित एग्जीबिशन के आखिरी दिन 200 के आसपास ट्रैवल एजेंट्स, होटल संचालकों और कॉरपोरेट आदि एकत्र हुए। इस दौरान शहर के भी करीब एक हजार लोगों ने एग्जीबिशन में विजिट कर नए डोमेस्टिक डेस्टिनेशन के बारे में जाना।

आईटीएम के एमडी अजय गुप्ता ने बताया कि जब तक इंटरनेशनल फ्लाइट्स शुरू नहीं होती, तब तक डोमेस्टिक डेस्टिनेशन पर जाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। हालांकि कोरोना का डर है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद लोगों अब हिम्मत जुटाने लगे हैं। आगामी वेडिंग सीजन में रीजन के लोग डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए गोवा को पहली पसंद मान रहे हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि एग्जीबिशन में 30 से 35 फीसदी क्वेरी गोवा को लेकर आई हैं। इसके अलावा गुजरात में स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के साथ विकसित किए 16 डेस्टिनेशन घूमने को लेकर लोगों में ज्यादा उत्सुकता दिखी। रविवार को गुजरात टूरिज्म को सेक्टर- 28 स्थित हिमाचल भवन में आयोजित किए जा रहे तीन दिवसीय इंडिया ट्रेवल मार्ट के अंतिम दिन बेस्ट स्टाॅल अवाॅर्ड से नवाजा गया है।

समापन समारोह में यह अवाॅर्ड विभाग की ओर से गुजरात टूरिज्म के सहायक निदेशक संदीप कुमार ने आईटीएम निदेशक अजय गुप्ता से प्राप्त किया। इस प्रदर्शनी में राज्यों के टूरिज्म बोर्ड के अलावा ट्रेवल जगत के प्रतिनिधि, टूर आपरेटर, ट्रेवल एजेंट्स, होटलेयिर्स आदि ने भाग लेकर स्थानीय लोगों को देश में सैर सपाटे के उनके बजट के अनुसार विकल्प प्रदान करवाए।

पंजाब टूरिज्म को बेस्ट स्टाल अवाॅर्ड फाॅर मार्केटिंग एंड लिटरेचर, जबकि जम्मू कश्मीर को बेस्ट स्टाॅल फाॅर टूरिज्म प्रमोशन के लिए नवाजा गया। सिटको को बेस्ट स्टाॅल फाॅर टूरिस्ट इन्फॉर्मेशन से संतोष करना पड़ा।

गुजरात टूरिज्म एक ब्रांड...

सम्मान प्राप्ति पर संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि उनका विभाग भारत में ही नहीं विदेशों में भी गुजरात टूरिज्म को एक ब्रांड के रूप में प्रसारित करता रहा है। इसके परिणामस्वरुप लॉकडाउन को छोड़ देसी और विदेशी सैलानियों को तांता बना रहता है। उन्होंने बताया कि गुजरात धार्मिक, एडवेंचर, जंगल, ऐतिहासिक और बीच वोकेशन की दृष्टि से साल भर सैलानियों को आमंत्रित करता रहा है।

उन्होंने हाल में ही स्टेच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी के लिए शुरू हुई सी प्लेन सेवा और जूनागढ़ में लगाया गया रोपवे को हवाला देते हुए बताया कि राज्य में कई पर्यटन संबंधी योजनाओं को अंजाम दिया गया है, जिससे कि पर्यटकों के आगमन में व्यापक वृद्धि दर्ज हो रही है।

रण उत्सव पर जोर...

गुजरात टूरिजम के सहायक निदेशक संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि सर्दियों में गुजरात घूमने के लिए सबसे अनुकूल हैं। वार्षिक आयोजन ‘रण उत्सव’ पर जोर देते हुए उन्होंने बताया कि चार महीने के लिए स्थापित अस्थाई ‘टेंट सिटी’ में बसाए जाने वाले शहर का अनुभव अस्मरणीय है।

वहीं, पंजाब टूरिज्म में सीनियर मार्केटिंग मैनेजर अल्का कपूर ने बताया कि उनका विभाग का रुख ग्रामीण पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देना है। इसके अंर्तगत एशियन डेवलमेंट बैंक की मदद से कुछ सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप्स को जोड़कर फुलकारी व अन्य लुप्त हो रही ग्रामीण रंगत में जान फूंकने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

