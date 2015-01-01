पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर फंसा पेंच:सरकार ने बातचीत को बुलाया, आईजी रेंज को ट्रैक खाली कराने के दिए निर्देश

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
अमृतसर के जंडियाला गुरु में धरना देते किसान।
  • यात्री ट्रेनें नहीं चलने देने को लेकर किसान संघर्ष कमेटी अड़ी

पंजाब में ट्रेनें चलाए जाने को लेकर 30 किसान जत्थेबंदियों ने सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह की बात तो मान ली है। लेकिन माझा इलाके में किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के यात्री ट्रेनों को नहीं चलने देने के एलान से सरकार की सिरदर्दी बढ़ गई है। हालांकि सरकार की ओर से रविवार सुबह से ही कमेटी के नेताओं के साथ यात्री ट्रेनें चलने देने को लेकर बातचीत चलती रही। वहीं सरकार ने आईजी रेंज के अधिकारियों को ट्रैक खाली रखने के निर्देश भी दे दिए हैं। पुलिस विभाग ने सभी आईजी रेंज को यह यकीनी बनाने को कहा है कि सभी जिलों के एसएसपी सुनिश्चित बनाएं कि उनके इलाके मेंे ट्रेनें नहीं रोकी जाएं। लेकिन साथ ही यह भी कहा कि माझा इलाके में कमेटी के धरने को लेकर उचित कार्रवाई की जाए। नेताओं से बातचीत कर उन्हें धरना हटाने के लिए मनाया जाए। अमृतसर में आईजी सुरेंदर पाल सिंह के साथ किसान नेता सरवन सिंह पंधेर की देर शाम तक चली बातचीत बेनतीजा रही। पंधेर ने कहा, सीएम ने सोमवार को मीटिंग के लिए बुलाया है, फैसला मीटिंग के बाद होगा।

फिरोजपुर मंडल आज से चला सकता है 14 यात्री ट्रेनें

ट्रैक फिटनेस जांच के बाद आज से फिरोजपुर मंडल सोमवार से 14 ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू कर सकता है। रेलवे के मुताबिक सोमवार से श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा से दिल्ली के लिए एक ट्रेन रवाना होगी। जबकि अमृतसर, फिरोजपुर ट्रैक पर भी ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी। 18 ट्रेनें अभी शार्ट टर्मिनेट रखी गई हैं। 14 स्पेशल ट्रेनें व 12 फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन पूर्ण तौर पर रद्द रहेंगी। इन सभी ट्रेनों के संचालन का फैसला 2 दिन बाद लिया जाएगा। पहले दिन 60 किमी की रफ्तार से ट्रेनें चलेंगी। स्थिति के मुताबिक ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी।

कमेटी दिल्ली धरने में बढ़-चढ़कर लेगी हिस्सा
किसान नेताओं का कहना है कि यात्री ट्रेन चलने देने को लेकर जिन जत्थेबंदियों ने फैसला किया है वह उनके संगठनों का फैसला है। इन नेताओं ने कहा कि दिल्ली में होने वाले 26-27 नवंबर के धरने में कमेटी के पदाधिकारी और किसान बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेंगे।

सुरक्षा एजेंसियां कर रही हैं जांच

चाहे किसान रेलवे ट्रैक से हट गए हैं फिर भी अभी ट्रेनों को नहीं चलाया गया। किसानों द्वारा ट्रैक खाली होने के बाद पूरी डिवीजन में रेलवे ट्रैक की जांच के ट्रायल सफल रहे हैं। यदि सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की सभी पहलुओं से की जा रही जांच ठीक मिली तो ही ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी।

सरकार हर कदम पर किसानों के साथ

कमेटी को समझना चाहिए कि मालगाड़ियां नहीं चलने से सूबे के कारखाने बंद हो रहे है। सरकार किसानों के साथ हर कदम पर खड़ी है। वेरका ने उम्मीद जताई की पंधेर ट्रेनें नहीं चलने की वजह से हो रहे नुकसान एवं परेशानी को समझते हुए सरकार का सहयोग करेंगे।
-राज कुमार वेरका, विधायक कांग्रेस

-राजेश अग्रवाल, डीआरएम फिरोजपुर डिवीजन

